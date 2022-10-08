The “almost hero” of the 2010 final vs. Industriales celebrated his first birthday in Miami

By Yasel Porto

This Thursday was a very special day for one of the players who at the time was one of the most versatile in the National Series. Someone whose peak moment was that home run that could have crowned Villa Clara in the decisive game of the 2010 final against Industriales.

Villa Clara infielder Yandrys Canto celebrated his first birthday outside of Cuba, in this case in the city of Miami where he lives with his uncle. They were 38 years old from his birth in the town of Santo Domingo, in 1984.

The versatile player who was active in baseball on the Island until 2020 emigrated to the United States at the beginning of the current year, thus separating himself from a good part of his family.

Also a member of the Crocodiles of Matanzas (2006, 2007 and 2016), his arrival in North America took place through the southern border when Cuba had opened its main airports after the impact of the pandemic.

singing played between 2006 and 2020 a total of 15 seasons. An extremely curious detail is that he hit 63 home runs and his average ended at 63 (.263), precisely the number he used for much of his career.

By the way, in the aforementioned campaign in which Villa Clara was one step away from the title, he had his best performance in various game parameters such as home runs (13), RBI (55) and average (.289).

He was part of the Sugar Leopards crown in 2012-13, although on that occasion his performance dropped in the final phase compared to the high level achieved in the previous playoffs.

That home run that tied the game in the eighth inning in game 7 of the Villa Clara-Industriales duel in 2010 made many think that it would be the definitive boost for the victory of the locals.

Despite the setback in that game that allowed the last coronation of the Havanans to date, it is possibly the second most memorable home run for Villa Clara baseball after the one connected in 2013 by Ariel Pestano.