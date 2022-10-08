The 5 things you did not notice in 3 seasons of the “Family P. Luche”

The things you didn’t see in La Familia P. Luche

October 07, 2022 7:32 p.m.

The P. Luche Family series was one of the greatest comedy phenomena on Mexican television. Without a doubt, the creation of Eugenio Derbez had a resounding success and consolidated his artistic career as an actor and producer, in addition to being great help in the career of the other characters, because for some it was also their first opportunity on the small screen.

The success of the P. Luche Family was so great that it allowed Eugenio Derbez to do three seasons, it all started in 2002 and ended in 2012, they were ten years of entertainment where we could have fun with the dysfunctional family in their stuffed world , but now we will tell you 5 things that you never noticed throughout three seasons.

One of the curious facts that you did not notice was that during the first season, the character of Ludoviquito P. Luche was changed, another one was the change that existed in the actors who played the role of the father of Federica P. Luche, nobody noticed either the change that Don Camerino’s businesses suffered, in addition to the fact that in some seasons it was said that Flavio was single despite having his partner and finally the relationship that the program had with that of “Neighbors” also by Eugenio Derbez.

Was the P. Luche Family plagiarized?

Some versions accuse and point to Eugenio Derbez of having plagiarized the popular program “LA Familia P. Luche”, as they say that it was based on a Peruvian program little known in Mexico, in order to create its most famous program that consolidated it as one of the best and actors of Mexican television.

