Thalía celebrates in the most moving way the 15 years of her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

Despite keeping the image of their children as private as possible, Thalia could not avoid sharing before all his followers a moving video to celebrate 15 years of Sabrina Sakaë. The singer’s fans were surprised by how quickly time has passed and how much her daughter has grown.

Sabrina Sakaë is the first daughter that Thalía and Tommy Mottola they had after their controversial wedding in 2000 when she was just 29 years old and he was 51. Criticism and doubts about their marriage have not stopped them and in 2007 they welcomed their firstborn and the youngest of the family arrived in June from 2011.

This is how Thalía celebrated the birthday of her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

Through his official Instagram account Thalía shared a short video with different images of her Sabrina Sakaë when she will just be a baby. In the photographs of her, the then little girl appears in the arms of her mother and also in those of her grandmother.

“Today my daughter Sakaë turns 15. Congratulations, my love. May you always be in the center of the hand of our blessed God. I wrote this song for you and I couldn’t resist putting your laughs in it. I love you my baby. You will always be my babyeven if you are fasting fifteen-year-old “, Thalía wrote with “Blessed”, in the background of the video.

Family, celebrities, and fans gathered in the comments section of Thalía’s post and left their best wishes for Sabrina Sakaë.

Look here the video that Thalía shared for her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

