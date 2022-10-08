Tatiana Orozco accuses Hassam of multiple infidelities: “Hides his mistreatment behind humor” | Entertainment

It’s been a few months since the divorce was confirmed. hassam and Tatiana Orozco, but the matter continues to be a topic of conversation on social networks. In addition to the videos that the comedian has shared, even wiping tears with bills, which many have taken as a form of sarcasm for the separation, Now an explosive statement from his former wife comes to light.

“When they tell me that everything I lost by getting divorced”, was Hassam’s description in said video of the tickets. Before this publication, Tatiana Orozco reacted with the following: “It’s funny, but not funny, weird, mentally poor, macho, low person! I met him even without teeth and now to ‘throw oil’ (laugh) . Do not be a lamp’. Thank God I don’t need that money. God bless you. I know why and for what he is doing that show with his bad mood, but I am willing to accept it and fight the legal fight that is coming. I know that God is on my side.”

Hassam shared another video in which he stated that his divorce proceedings with Tatiana Orozco were highly expensive, even accusing his ex-wife of being estranged from their daughters and being unfaithful to him. “I was the person who had to assume all the economic part and in the 18 years it was also like that. I had no teeth, she also had no other attributes that, among other things, were paid for with my work,” commented the comedian.

However, Tatiana was not silent and decided to tell her version through a live broadcast on Instagram. “He says that he is not an abusive man and he is an abusive man. There were multiple infidelities on his part and yes, finally, so did I; because I lasted two years apart and when we tried to return, it was not achieved”assured.

In addition, the woman mentioned that, although it is true that Hassam supported his family financially thanks to the success he achieved as a comedian, she decided to put herself and her daughters second so that he could continue with his projects.

“Yes, a very providing man, but a very humiliating man”said Tatiana, who on another occasion commented on her Twitter account that Hassam hides his mistreatment behind “humor”.