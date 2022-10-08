Take a deep breath before seeing what Liliana, the eldest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, looks like without makeup.

José Luis Rodríguez is one of the singers with the longest career in show business. “The Puma“He has come a long way from work to stardom, in addition to being a singer, he is an actor, businessman and music producer. At this time the one that has been in the news is his eldest daughter Liliana Rodriguez Morillo due to some images uploaded to his Instagram account.

The mother of Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, the Venezuelan singer Lila Andironwho was first married to the singer Jose Luis Rodriguez, and with him she had two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth. The eldest of the daughters of “The Puma“She is the most mediatic and the most histrionic of the two Lilibeth prefers a slightly lower profile, although when it comes to defending herself and claiming her father they are the same.

Some time ago Liliana Rodriguez Morillo He is part of a program called “Sit down who can” on the Miami Univision network and from there his followers can see his talent as a panelist since they bring different topics to debate every day.

In the last time the daughter of “The Puma“ Jose Luis Rodriguez, has lost several kilos due to a gastric sleeve operation that was performed. Later Liliana Rodriguez Morillo She continued her treatment with a healthy diet and gymnastics, which is why she can be seen wearing beautiful models that fit her very well on the television program of which she is a part.

People: Instagram Liliana Rodríguez Morillo

Liliana Rodriguez Morillo daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez, has shown in her Instagram stories an image without makeup that shows how good she is and how beautiful she looks. This would show that beauty is inherited, in the case of the daughter of “The Puma“, from his mother who was in her time a beautiful actress and singer.