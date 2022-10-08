Shakira’s mysterious messages have the public on alert: “The song of revenge is coming”

Shakira has caused a sensation in the world with the mysterious messages she has left on her Instagram account. The Colombian singer made two publications of what appears to be a new song, which would be the first after the separation from Gerard Piqué, who already boasts of his love with Clara Chía Martí, and has caused many expectations in his millions of followers.

“It wasn’t your fault” says the first message. “Neither mine” It was the second message shared by the Colombian interpreter and the thousands of comments were not long in coming.

Shakira’s fans are anxious about what the Colombian has to say in this song, which would be a manifesto of what she experienced at the end of her relationship with the father of her two children marked by an infidelity of the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona .

“The song of revenge is coming”, was one of the thousands and thousands of comments that can be read in the two publications of the Colombian artist. So far the release date of the song is unknown.

Many years ago Shakira dedicated the song ‘Me enamoré’ to Piqué and he even changed the lyrics of ‘Inevitable’, one of his most famous songs from his album ‘Where are the thieves?’ to dedicate a sentence to Piqué, pointing out that he has already learned and understood football.

“As a saying goes: you can hear the footsteps of a large animal”, “I just know and I feel that something very good is coming”, “THE SONG OF THE YEAR IS COMING”, “She sticks some inspired when she wants, but especially when something happens to her in love” and “This smells like Shakiraaaaaaaaa sarcasm to me!!!” are some of the other messages left by their eager followers.

