Shakira shared an enigmatic message on networks and puzzled her followers: “It wasn’t your fault”

Shakira shared an enigmatic message on her social networks – Credits: @Lacoope

In early June 2022, Shakira and Gerard Pique -his partner for more than twelve years and father of his two children, Sasha and Milan- were involved in rumors of crisis due to infidelity on the part of the footballer. When theories and speculations became untenable, The artist decided to confirm the news and announced their separation. Four months later, he shared an enigmatic message on social networks that surprised all his fans.

Shakira and Piqué with their children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – Credits: @@3gerardpique

In the middle of this same year, various programs of the Spanish show business began to give indications that Piqué and Shakira had stopped living together. To this were added versions indicating that the soccer player had cheated on her with a twenty-year-old girl and that, upon finding out, she kicked him out of the house. Finally, confirmed the end of the relationship in a brief statement.

This did not stop the phenomenon that had been unleashed and all eyes continued to be fixed on the recent ex-partner. Both in the media and on the networks there was talk of Piqué’s new partner, the Colombian’s wishes to move to Miami, the complex division of assets and what can happen with their children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira’s enigmatic message – Credits: @instagram @shakira

Although the passage of time diverted public attention to other problems, In the last few hours, the Colombian returned to the center of the conversation with an enigmatic message. On her Instagram account, she uploaded a video where, on a white background, the phrase was written: “It wasn’t your fault.” It received more than 600,000 likes and 20,000 comments.

A day later, it was followed by another one that, with the same format and as if finishing the sentence, added: “Neither mine.” Although initially confusing, users quickly put the pieces together and realized that this could only mean one thing: The release of his new album is drawing near.

Will Shakira release a new album?

At the beginning of the decade, Shakira established herself as one of the artists most loved by the Latin public thanks to her romantic melodies that accompanied lyrics that managed to perfectly reflect the love and mourning that goes through when losing it. Although her musical evolution led her to more danceable and catchy rhythms -which helped her reach the top of the international rankings-, the recent end of her relationship with Gerard Piqué was an indication for fans that the barranquillera could return to its origins.

In a recent interview with the magazine she, spoke about the end of his relationship with the Catalan and how he did to deal with it in the best possible way. “Music is definitely one of the few tools I have to survive extreme situations. It’s a kind of castaway board, that piece of wood you cling to when you feel like you’re drowning. Music is a lifesaver. There have been days when I have had to pick up my pieces from the ground. And the only way to do it, to really do it, has been through music. You know, I really like to pull myself together and look in the mirror and know that I’m a mom and that my kids depend on me.”

Shakira spoke about her separation from Piqué in an interview for ELLE Spain

Shortly after, he used his networks again to make it clear that I was in preparation for a new album and, with his recent posts, he raised hopes that the launch is closer than many believed.