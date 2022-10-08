Severe punishments for referee Marlon Vera for his mistakes in the game October 9 vs. Quito League | National Championship | Sports

The controversial decisions made by referee Marlon Vera in last Saturday’s match between October 9 and Liga de Quito for the LigaPro took their toll on him: the judge was stripped of his FIFA badge to lead at the international level; he will not perform at the Odesur Games, which take place in Asunción; and he could be suspended for seven days due to his “bad qualification” between patriots and albos, as indicated in the regulations. This was revealed by Boomer Fierro, vice president of the National Arbitration Commission (CNA).

At the Los Chirijos stadium, in Milagro, the league won 2-0 on October 9, a club that is fighting not to be relegated from the LigaPro Serie A. The whites suffered the expulsion of winger Zaid Romero (minute 50), coach Luis Zubeldía (52) and midfielder Ezequiel Piovi (77), before the October cast managed to tie after a controversial penalty converted by Gabriel Cortez (88) and a goal by Joaquín Vergés (89).

‘I am a very transparent man in what I declare. I don’t dedicate myself to crying’, Dalo Bucaram responds to Esteban Paz for the arbitration of Marlon Vera

Joffre Paredes, Arbitration coordinator of the LigaPro, anticipated that Vera will not lead for the remainder of the season, which is three dates away from completion, without specifying the number of days for which he has been punished.

For Boomer Fierro: “(The referee) had a bad afternoon, and what the regulations say must be followed. We cannot go against the laws; we must comply with what the rules say when a referee does not make the right decisions. Human beings have feelings, we have families; the referees, too, and it’s been a very tough week for the youngster”.

“Neither do we let ourselves be carried away by feelings. She had a bad afternoon and must take responsibility for her with a bad grade, but no more. We are not going to reduce the salary of a player who missed a goal or kick him out of the team; at the end of the season it will be considered if the player continues in the team. The same here: we do the technical analysis and make decisions”, expanded the director of the CNA.

Regarding his disqualification from directing in the Odesur, Fierro stated: “The young man (Vera) is very devastated: he had to fulfill an international performance, because he was appointed by Conmebol prior to this, and he will not be able to. He has lost the FIFA badge, and he is tough. It is like a lawyer being stripped of his license to practice the profession. Losing the FIFA rosette is very hard, but we must be responsible for our actions”.

He also said that Judge Vera should receive psychological help due to criticism from Liga de Quito directors. “He is a thief, and I confirm: he is a thief, scoundrel, thief; I have never been so certain to say this, but seeing the video of the match, I have no doubt that this was rigged, ”he pointed out harshly. Stephen Peaceuniversity director.

Given this, Fierro commented: “As a human being, you have to recover it; if he continues to be an arbitrator, it is each one’s decision. Until the contrary is proven, no sanctions can be taken. The labor law is very clear (…). The referees cannot be objected to never whistle; regulations say that after a certain date you can drive. If he keeps making mistakes, he will lose his first category.” (D)