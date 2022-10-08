School of Medicine of the Catholic University is pronounced before complaints and demands of the students | Community | Guayaquil

The problems that some students of the Faculty of Medical Sciences with the registration of his semester B subjects generated an avalanche of complaints and demands in social networks and in the facilities of the Catholic University of Guayaquil (UCSG) this week.

“Unfortunately, an unofficial communication erroneously informed that students were going to be received in order of arrival and spontaneously, without an appointment, which implied problems of crowding and despite informing several times, that only with prior appointment, the students continued to come and unnecessarily thicken the line, ”the study center responded in a statement on Friday.

The biggest drawback, according to the students, was the system crashes of the academic platform in which the subjects of the corresponding cycle must be registered and the lack of information about the schedules. In response, the university scheduled a shift system in which students were attended in person according to their cycle to discuss their specific situation.

This shift system was implemented from Monday, October 3, the date on which the students’ classes were scheduled to start.

According to the official statement from the Santiago de Guayaquil Catholic University, signed by its dean Dr. José Luis Jouvin, the main causes of the problem of delay in registrations is due to the fact that the registration start date less than half of the students were enrolled.

The UCSG academic platform only allows enrollment to students who have paid the tuition fee.

The university statement explains that, due to erroneous information, the students went to the administrative offices to request shifts, without an appointment. In addition, it indicates that one of the causes of the crowds is that the students insist on being assigned the parallel of their preference or they scheduled several appointments for a single person.

The UCSG stresses that no student of the Medicine career will miss classes due to what happened and ensures that they will be able to enroll in the subjects that correspond to them, in accordance with current regulations and the respective availability. (YO)