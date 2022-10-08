Rumor | Club América interested in another of Puebla’s stars

The 2022 Opening League has not yet started and the America club It already points to what its squad will be for Clausura 2023, because as a large institution, they are obliged to form winning groups, so each project needs to be assembled in advance to have all the reinforcements ready at the beginning of each contest. On this occasion, the Eagles would be interested in getting hold of two elements of the Club Pueblaone of the cases corresponds to Israel Kingsbut according to some sources, there is already another sweet potato they want to hire.

Is about Maximilian Araujowinger who is also positioned correctly as a midfielder on the left and who has had a very good performance in his last appearances with the whole of the Angelopolis. According to TUDNin Coapa They intend to sign him for the beginning of next year. In a recent interview for the same medium, the player stated that it would be an honor to wear the shirt Cream bluebecause he understands what the team means and the quality of its ranks with names like Alvaro Fidalgo.

Against whom would Maxi Araujo compete if he arrives at Club América?

Under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón, the current player of the Stripe plays mostly as a midfielder, although considering that in America the midfield is well occupied by Alvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdes In these tasks, the most logical thing would be that Araujo come to replace louis sourceswho at 36 years of age is still a guarantee of quality, but age will take its toll sooner or later.