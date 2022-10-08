Rubens Sambueza and the condition that Baños sets for him to return to America

The condition of Santiago Baños for Rubens Sambueza to return to America

October 06, 2022 9:14 p.m.

Rubens Sambueza ends contract with Athletic Saint Louis after a year of ups and downs and now looking for a team. America It has been his most valuable wish, because at 38 years old, the player hopes to retire with the azulcrema team shirt, the team where he had his most important achievements. Santiago Baths would have certain conditions for Sambu to fulfill his wish.

In an interview for Moisés Muñoz’s YouTube channel, Rubens Sambueza recognized that his greatest desire is to retire in the America, a team where he won four titles, two Liga MX and two Concachampions, being one of the referents of the azulcrema squad. Now that the Sambu leaves the Athletic Saint Louisthe cream-blue box could receive it.

Santiago Baths has a policy regarding hiring players over 30 years of age, given that, Rubens Sambueza he could ask for only one year of contract to have the opportunity to retire in the campus that gave him so much. Although the board could offer him the same contract as Paul Aguilar another of the emblem players in the team.

What condition does Santiago Baños give to Rubens Sambueza?

Santiago Baths is aware that if Rubens Sambueza knock on the door of America, yes, he could consider his signing, as long as he adjusts to a 6-month contract, where the player would feel the experience of burning his last cartridges. Sambu, at 38 years old, stands out for his assists and good game with the ball at grass level.