Richard Sánchez responds to the provocations of Cruz Azul prior to the Liguilla

This weekend the Repechage of the Apertura 2022 will begin, an instance from which the next rival of the America club for the quarterfinals. The possible opponents are Necaxa, Bravos de Juárez, León, Chivas or Puebla, but in Blue Cross They are already excited and want to seek revenge for the humiliating seven to zero inflicted by the Eagles in the regular phase. Rodrigo Huescaplayer of the Machine mentioned in a press conference that they would like to measure themselves with the bluecreamcomment that was answered by Richard Sanchez.

In a recent interview with WRadius, Sanchez was questioned about the young man’s words Huesca, to which he limited himself to saying that it is not a good time to talk, less off the pitch. In addition, the Paraguayan midfielder was very calm in stating that the result speaks for itself, since seven goals against zero was overwhelming and destroyed the entire project that was in Blue Cross.

How long could the clash between Club América and Cruz Azul take place?

If the Celestes really want to receive another thrashing from the bluecreamthen they will first have to access the league, that is, pass the Repechage. In the quarterfinals it is impossible for the clash to take place, so from the Semifinals there would be a chance that both teams from the capital will face each other, although it is a lot to ask of Blue Cross that they get to be among the top four, so the idea of ​​a new confrontation can be ruled out.