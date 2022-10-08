Ricardo Gareca returned to Peru and said he was sad to leave the national team: “I gave them everything”

Ricardo Gareca is in our country to be part of the 20th Peruvian Congress of People Managementan event in which he spoke about the leadership he had when he was the coach of the Peruvian National Team.

But before I give this talk, the experienced Argentine strategist spoke exclusively with Álvaro Roncal to analyze what his stay in Peru was like, assuring that he is very calm because he was able to give everything he could to our bicolor.

“We are calm that we gave everything: I gave everything to Peru; everything I could give it, I gave it. I recognize that I could have made a different decision, but that is part of the experience and one never stops making mistakes. As I was dedicated to this and gave it my all, I have nothing to reproach myself“, he indicated in Economic Week.

In addition, the ‘Tiger’ was also consulted regarding the defeat in the playoff against Australia, highlighting that he still finds himself with a lot of anger for not having qualified for the World Cup. However, he stressed that he feels that everyone who was in Doha left everything, whether on or off the field.

“We all have the anger, between players, those of us who make up the National Team and the country for not having achieved classification. But I can’t stay stopped in what doesn’t come back anymore, because it’s part of my profession. You win, you lose , and you have to get out of the situation quickly to continue growing. The boys gave everything, and all of us who were there did the same. From then on, I’m calm”he explained.

Will Ricardo Gareca lead Peru again?

Similarly, coach Ricardo Gareca was asked if the possibility of directing the Peruvian National Team is not closed, stating that he is still not sure if that could happen, because he feels that one must also get used to closing processes. .

“One has to get used to closing the processes, but neither you nor I can see the future. Within one’s career, there are places where affection is deeper and is never forgotten, it is always present. Peru will never be one more step: it is a mark that left something very deep in me, and I feel great affection and admiration for the Peruvian player and for the people. However, I cannot assure you if I will return or not”he mentioned.

