Revealed the nickname that Carlos III gave Meghan Markle

There is no doubt that hehe current situation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the British Royal House is much more tense and complicated than we imagined when the actress came to the family. But it was not always like this. In fact, initially, Meghan was very cordial with Harry’s family and King Carlos III, his father-in-law, even gave him a somewhat affectionate nickname. This has been told by royalty expert Katie Nicholl in her book ‘The New Royals’. The monarch referred to the Duchess of Sussex as “Tungsten”, which in Spanish means “Tungsten” and is the name of a rare and very hard metal gray color that it has the highest melting point of all metallic elements.

“Apparently, Carlos nicknamed his future daughter-in-law “Tungsten” due to its hardness and resistance, Nicholl writes in his book. The reason for this nickname originates in the year 2018, during Meghan’s appearance with Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum. “It was, according to an aide, the time when William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, […] they had already signaled their intention to be more than just ‘aesthetic royalty’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their Heads Together mental health campaign. But Meghan was the breakout star of the quartet.”

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

As the expert describes in the text, Meghan was polished, passionate and fun while using all his television skills to make his case. “That was an awakening moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very sure of herself and very capable, according to one source.

Today, It is unknown if King Charles III continues to refer to Meghan Markle with the nickname “Tungsten”, after she and Harry, 38, stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. But everything points to no, since the good vibes between father-in-law and daughter-in-law are conspicuous by their absence.