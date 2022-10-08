Report: David Beckham called Cristiano Ronaldo to convince him to sign with Inter Miami

A few months after the winter transfer market openssome players are already beginning to have the spotlight before a possible move in January. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldowho could leave Manchester United after failing to do so last summer.

Although the signing of the Portuguese could be complicated for some top clubs in Europe, some like Chelsea want the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, However, teams in Saudi Arabian soccer and even in the MLS also have their sights on the Lusitanian.

One of them is Inter Miami of david beckhama team that seeks to strengthen itself in the best possible way to face the 2023 MLS season and that in case of having the opportunity, he would launch himself for Cristiano Ronaldo hoping that the player and his entourage bet on accepting the proposal.

Recent reports from the journalist Peter Almeidapoint out that recently David Beckham would have been in direct contact with Cristiano Ronaldo to try to convince him to reach the Inter-Miami in 2023.

The Englishman’s intention is to find a new player who can assume leadership in the team and be the main attraction, because before the departure of Higuaín said place will be vacant, which is why Beckham sees Cristiano as one of the alternativess before the possible return of Messi to Barcelona, ​​which would complicate the arrival of the Argentine.

Negotiations exist, but Cristiano bets on continuing in Europe

Likewise, the aforementioned journalist pointed out that Although the negotiations have taken place, an agreement between Beckham, the MLS club and Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage is far from being closedbecause at the moment the Portuguese wants to stay in Europe and they will exhaust their resources to do so.

This way it’s like again Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is once again related to the MLS, but everything indicates that the United player will change clubs in January to one that can play in the Champions League and later in the summer he could begin to think about a possible arrival in United States soccer.