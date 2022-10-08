Real Spain suffers a heavy defeat against Real Sociedad and stagnates in the classification of the current Apertura tournament
2022-10-07
WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE
THIS IS HOW THE POSITION TABLE WORKS
90+1 Min. Change in Real Sociedad. Roney Bernárdez x Rony Martínez.
89 minutes. Yellow card for Klifox Bernárdez for a strong tackle against Kevin Álvarez.
87 minutes. Yellow card for Darwin Diego for a foul against Maykel García.
83 minutes Denvor Fox becomes a hero and avoids Ramiro Rocca’s goal shout.
80 minutes. Ramiro Rocca can’t head in and he sends his shot over Fox’s frame.
75 minutes. Yellow card for Cristian Paiva from Real Sociedad.
74 minutes. Yellow card for Devron García and Jhow Benavídez.
71 minutes New change in the Royal Society, Darwin Diego x Maynor Arzú.
70 minutes. Perelló saves Real España after a strong shot by Maynor Arzú and sends it to the corner kick.
64 Min. Change in Real Spain. Marco Aceituno x Pedro Baez.
63 minutes Change in the Royal Society. Cristian Paiva x Jamal Charles
60 minutes. Real Sociedad continues to beat Real España at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma.
51 minutes New change in the Machine. Jhow Benavidez x Gerson Chavez
47 minutes Goooooolazooooo of Real Sociedad, after a free kick by Edder Delgado.
46 Min. Triple change in Real Spain: Ramiro Roca x Carlos Bernárdez, Mayron Flores x Luis Garrido and Júnior Lacayo x Alejandro Reyes
THE FIRST 45 MINUTES ARE OVER AND REAL SOCIEDAD IS BEATING REAL ESPAÑA 2-1.
42 minutes Pedro Báez loses it again in a one-on-one with Fox, the star in the vertical and in the counterattack Antúnez takes her off the goal line.
36 minutes. GOOOAAAL for Real España and it is the work of Carlos Bernárdez, who took advantage of a loose ball in the area and finished off with his left foot to beat Fox.
35 minutes Pedro Báez was close to discounting after a tremendous header and Fox sent it to the corner kick.
33 minutes. Déster Mónica missed Real Sociedad’s third goal in a one-on-one with Perelló, who blocked his shot and sent the ball to a corner kick.
26 minutes Real Sociedad is saved after a tremendous mistake by Pedro Báez, who tried it first looking good, but could not, it fit him again and sent it over the goal.
19 minutes Real España was close to the discount through Alejandro Reyes, who headed over Fox’s goal.
15 minutes. GOOOOOL for Real Sociedad. Arzú spends a jewel and leaves Perelló unemployed.
11 minutes. Real Sociedad continues to beat Real España, which is looking for a way to reach a draw.
04 minutes. GOOOALLLL. Tremendous shot by Déster Mónica and from long distance he beats Michaell Perelló.
THE GAME STARTS AT RUBÉN DERAS AND WE INVITE YOU TO EXPERIENCE ALL THE ACTIONS MINUTE BY MINUTE.
The teams jump onto the playing field of the Rubén Deras stadium to start the challenge in the city of Choloma.
Real Sociedad announces stellar team: D. Fox, D. Martinez, J. Charles, R. Martinez; K. Matute, M. Antúnez, E. Delgado, S. Pozantes; K. Bernárdez, D. Mónica and M. Figueroa.
A slight breeze begins to fall in the Rubén Deras stadium prior to the Real España vs. Real Sociedad duel.
Real Spain confirms its 11 starter: Michaell Perelló, Devron García, Heyreel Saravia, Kevin Álvarez; Maykel García, Alejandro Reyes, Yeison Mejía, Luis Garrido; Gerson Chávez, Pedro Báez and Carlos Bernárdez.
The Real España and Real Sociedad teams meet at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma.
Matchday 12 of the current National League Opening tournament kicks off this day at the Rubén Deras stadium, where Real España receives a visit from Real Sociedad.
Both teams have met in 44 games in the National League, where Real Spain won 17, Real Sociedad 15 and drew 12.
This will be their first challenge playing at the Rubén Deras, where those led by Héctor Vargas arrive urgent to win to climb from fifth position.