Real Spain suffers a heavy defeat against Real Sociedad and stagnates in the classification of the current Apertura tournament

2022-10-07

70 minutes . Perelló saves Real España after a strong shot by Maynor Arzú and sends it to the corner kick.

80 minutes . Ramiro Rocca can’t head in and he sends his shot over Fox’s frame.

60 minutes . Real Sociedad continues to beat Real España at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma.

46 Min. Triple change in Real Spain: Ramiro Roca x Carlos Bernárdez, Mayron Flores x Luis Garrido and Júnior Lacayo x Alejandro Reyes

THE FIRST 45 MINUTES ARE OVER AND REAL SOCIEDAD IS BEATING REAL ESPAÑA 2-1.

42 minutes Pedro Báez loses it again in a one-on-one with Fox, the star in the vertical and in the counterattack Antúnez takes her off the goal line.

36 minutes. GOOOAAAL for Real España and it is the work of Carlos Bernárdez, who took advantage of a loose ball in the area and finished off with his left foot to beat Fox.