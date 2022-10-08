Real Sociedad gave the surprise and thrashed Héctor Vargas’s Real España at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma

2022-10-07

La Maquina lost the memory of good football and the path to victory, after suffering two consecutive defeats in the Concacaf League and the National League.

The professors reserved their pieces thinking about next Tuesday’s battle against Alajuelense and that took its toll on them in this duel against Real Sociedad, where they were defeated 3-1 at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma.

With an alternative team, coach Héctor Vargas faced the duel against the oil producers and it was complicated from the start, after barely four minutes into the match they started losing the match after a tremendous right hand from Déster Mónico, who beat Perelló.

The aurinegros did not wake up and while their minds were set on the Concacaf League, Real Sociedad took advantage of a poor defensive start and after 15 minutes, Maynor Arzú spent a jewel on goal with a tremendous shot to the angle, where Perrrelló only adorned it with his look and those directed by Mauro Reyes gave the surprise in the Rubén Deras de Tocoa.