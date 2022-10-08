Real Sociedad gave the surprise and thrashed Héctor Vargas’s Real España at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma
La Maquina lost the memory of good football and the path to victory, after suffering two consecutive defeats in the Concacaf League and the National League.
The professors reserved their pieces thinking about next Tuesday’s battle against Alajuelense and that took its toll on them in this duel against Real Sociedad, where they were defeated 3-1 at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma.
With an alternative team, coach Héctor Vargas faced the duel against the oil producers and it was complicated from the start, after barely four minutes into the match they started losing the match after a tremendous right hand from Déster Mónico, who beat Perelló.
The aurinegros did not wake up and while their minds were set on the Concacaf League, Real Sociedad took advantage of a poor defensive start and after 15 minutes, Maynor Arzú spent a jewel on goal with a tremendous shot to the angle, where Perrrelló only adorned it with his look and those directed by Mauro Reyes gave the surprise in the Rubén Deras de Tocoa.
Real España tried to wake up in the game, took control of the ball, but they came across the figure of Denvor Fox, who avoided the goal shout of the Aurinegros.
Real España’s discount came after 36 minutes, after a loose ball in the area and Carlos Bernárdez finished off with a left foot, where Fox could not reach.
Héctor Vargas took advantage of the break and at the beginning of the second half he made three modifications to look for a tie, but unfortunately for his interests, Real Sociedad found himself with a free kick, where Edder Delgado was in charge of converting it into a goal.
The slab became very heavy for the Machine, who tried throughout the second 45 minutes, but Denvor Fox dressed as a Hero and avoided the scoring chances they had.
After this tough defeat, Real Spain is stuck in fifth place in the standings and Real Sociedad breathes after a tough campaign in the basement, where only the Aurinegros have been able to win the series.
The Machine packs its bags and tomorrow travels to Costa Rica to try to fight back and dream of reversing a tough 3-0 disadvantage against Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.
MATCH SHEET
Alignment of Real Spain: Michaell Perelló, Devron García, Heyreel Saravia, Kevin Álvarez; Maykel García, Alejandro Reyes, Yeison Mejía, Luis Garrido; Gerson Chávez, Pedro Báez and Carlos Bernárdez.
Changes: Ramiro Roca x Carlos Bernárdez, Mayron Flores x Luis Garrido and Júnior Lacayo x Alejandro Reyes, Jhow Benavídez x Gerson Chávez and Marco Aceituno x Pedro Báez.
cards: Devron Garcia and Jhow Benavidez.
goals: Carlos Bernardez
Real Sociedad line-up: D. Fox, D. Martinez, J. Charles, R. Martinez; K. Matute, M. Antúnez, E. Delgado, S. Pozantes; K. Bernárdez, D. Mónica and M. Figueroa.
Changes: Cristian Paiva x Jamal Charles, Darwin Diego x Maynor Arzú.
cards: Cristian Paiva, Darwin Diego, Klifox Bernárdez and Roney Bernárdez.
goals: Déster Mónico, Maynor Arzú and Edder Delgado