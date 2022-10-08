Raúl Jiménez challenged Emiliano Martínez for Mexico vs. ArgentinaMediotiempo
CDMX. /
Raul Jimenezfront center of the Mexican team challenged Emiliano Martinezarcher of Argentina facing the duel World Cup in Qatar 2022. Despite acknowledging the goalkeeper’s ability, Lobo de Tepeji declared that he longs to be able to collect a penalty against Dibu.
Raul Jimenez vs Dibu Martinez
Argentina vs. Mexico It is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated duels facing the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group StageProof of this is the substantial number of tickets that have been sold for it. So this time, the Wolves gunner decided to join the statements that surround this duel.
It should be noted that during the draw for the Qatar 2022 Group Stagea video was released where the Dibu Martinez celebrated that Argentina would have to face the Mexican team. Demeriting the Mexican team exclaiming: “Easy, easy (easy, easy).”
During an interview that Raul Jimenez made with Sebastián Vignolo in Star Plus, both talked about the trajectory of the Mexican soccer player until they reached the World Cup theme. Where the “9” was excited and confident in the face of the World Cup.
“If there is a penalty for Mexico, do you kick it?”asked the journalist, to which Raúl responded: ‘Yes of course. What’s more, I don’t even have to go for the ball, they’re going to pass it to me’“. Subsequently Vignolo warned Jiménez that Dibu Martínez “is to talk” to distract their rivals when charging a penalty.
Finally, the Mexican wolf sentenced: “It’s okay, I already know him. I’ve seen it and I know what it does. Let’s see if one day it touches me here in premier league kick him one first and so you can see that it’s not that easy (to stop it)”. It is important to mention that of 34 penalties that Raúl has received in his career 30 have finished in goalgiving it an effectiveness of 88%.