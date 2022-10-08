Preview and how the teams arrive at the Liga MX Repechage games TODAYMediotiempo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 08.10.2022 11:19:00





The last four guests to Opening League 2022 will be defined this weekend when they are disputed between Saturday and Sunday the Repechage series to define the rivals of America, Rayados, Santos and Pachuca, squads that finished in the first four positions of the classification, were installed directly in the Quarter finals.

In these Repechage series the winners will be defined in a single match how it has been played since this system of competition was established in the opening 2020and in case there is a tie in the score in the 90 minutes, the winner will be defined in penalty shootout.

Since the Repechages are played the top four placed teams have never qualifiedthere has always been a surprise that is usually placed as the black horse within the Big party.

Who plays today in the Liga MX 2022 Repechage?

Tigers (5) vs. Necaxa (12)

The cats arrive as favorites to this series because of how they played in the tournament, and that is because those from UANL were one of the teams that settled in the top of the ranking from the start of the tournament, contrary to Necaxa always sailed from half board down and entered the rebound Repechage, since on the last day they depended until the last result after losing to Atlas in Jalisco.

Blue Cross (7) vs Leon (10)

A series too couple despite the rebound that the Machine had at the end of the tournament with cfour consecutive winsand it is that León with its ups and downs in the regular tournament makes the game a toss-up for them, because if they come out with their best version they could put the team in trouble Colt Gutierrezwho has only lost once since taking over the team and it was against Rayados.

Toluca (5) vs. Juarez (11)

The Devils managed to close the regular phase with a victory and grow in spirit because even before the last day they added seven games in a row without victory and in front they will have bravesteam that of the eight that are in the Repechage stands out as the weakestbut the one who could also become the dark horse of this series and get into the Liguilla.

Puebla (8) vs. Chivas (9)

the duel between Puebla and Chivas is the most even of all in the Repechage, although the numbers and the way in which the two arrive at the match the balance tips in favor of La Franja Well, the Flock lost its last three games, in addition to the fact that on some occasion the sweet potato growers already eliminated the rojiblancos in this instance.