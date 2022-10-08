President of the Cuban Baseball Federation BRAZENLY LIED on National Television – SwingComplete

By Miguel Guerra

“The lie has short legs”, this is a special phrase that does not lose popularity over the years, in reference to the fact that the truth always comes to light.

Specifically when we refer to Cuban sports, we have witnessed dissimilar deceptions and non-transparent acts of the Cuban government regarding the national pastime. Very disappointing situations that we have exposed since Full Swingalways supported by truth and transparency.

In an attempt to “rescue” baseball on the island from what is considered one of the worst stages since the so-called “revolutionary baseball” emerged, the idea arose of creating a tournament that would bring together the best talent in six teams. Cuba, said tournament was named Elite League.

You may also like: OFFICIAL: Toronto left out Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

However, the long-awaited First Elite League of Cuban Baseball has not yet started and has already presented several difficulties. In the first instance and only 48 hours from the agreed date, the suspension of the technical congress and several teams without uniforms delivered.

The next day, October 7, 2022, the official information from the National Baseball Commission (CNB) assuring that the event will no longer start on Saturday, October 8, official date set for the official start of the tournament. The main cause was: «The non-arrival of an essential part of the uniforms conceived for the teams».

This official note completely denied the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, who only days ago expressed in the program “La Mesa Redonda”, belonging to Cuban national television, that all the insurances related to the league were already in the country. , also confirming the doubt of the presenter of the space when he specifically referred to sports equipment and changing rooms.

You may also like: Cuban Major League Baseball SPOKE STRONGLY about protests in Cuba

To this question he replied: “Everything is found in Cuba, where we have already been visualizing the identities of the teams themselves, costumes, the clothes that have been very striking and beautiful.”

These statements further degrade the image of a Cuban Baseball Federation that loses credibility every day in the eyes of Cubans and the world. It is a shame that situations like these continue to occur in Cuban baseball, to the misfortune of all of us who love baseball, we do not see a good future in terms of our national pastime, especially for an Elite League that already seems doomed to failure.

What do you think about this sad situation? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comment box.

You may also like: EXCITING: Juan Soto received an important AWARD at Petco Park