Police close business in which reggaeton activity was going to be carried out

The closure of a business that planned to carry out a reggaeton activity, the seizure of several firearms, an arrest and fines for violation of the required permits were the result of an impact plan between the Police and the Planning Board.

As explained in a police report, the plan was to inspect several establishments in the area of ​​Cataño, Levittown, Bayamón and Toa Alta.

One of the intervened businesses was Playero Sport Bar, in Toa Alta. There, the closure of the business was ordered and a fine was imposed “for operating without permits.” The fine imposed was $1,000.

In addition, the Police said that two firearms were found there: a .40-caliber Glock pistol, with a magazine with 13 bullets, as well as a 9-millimeter Glock pistol and three magazines with 53 ammunition.

“The celebration of a ‘reggaeton’ activity was canceled due to the closure,” said the Police.

The La Bodeguita del Tren businesses were also intervened in Cataño, against which a fine of $1,000 was issued for having karaoke without permission; El Pika Pollo, which received a $1,4000 mule for having live music without permission, and El Gancho Bar received “orientation”.

In Levittown, Toa Baja, the Ibiza Lounge business was fined for having live music and the use of “hooka” without permission.

The Police explained that “the closure of the business was ordered for not having the permits up to date.”

The last of the intervened businesses was the corner of Yiyo (El Volcán), in Bayamón. He himself was fined $1,500 for having expired permits.

“In this business, Rolando Cabeza Díaz, 25, was arrested for violating the Weapons Law, who was seized with a charger and 26 bullets. He also seized a gray 2017 Acura MDX vehicle for investigation purposes. The arrested person remains in the Bayamón Command before the possible filing of charges,” the Police reported.

Agents from the Comprehensive Citizen Security Plan, from the Police Bureau of the Bayamón area, supervised by Lieutenant Luis Pacheco, directed the operation.