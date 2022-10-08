Phillies won Game 1 with rally in the 9th against Cardinals – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

This Friday, October 7, the Wild Card series began in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason. The game that opened the matchups in the National League was the Philadelphia Phillies against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The visitors emerged victorious six races to three to the disappointment of the nearly 46,000 fans present at the stadium. The Cardinals came 2-for-0 in the ninth, until this afternoon they had never lost in a postseason game in a similar situation. They had won all 93 previous challenges.

Everything has a first time. That’s what the Phillies thought and managed to score six in the top of the ninth. Reliever Ryan Helsley opened by striking out Rhys Hoskins. Then JT Realmuto had a hit behind the shortstop. Back-to-back walks to Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases and the tie went into second.

Manager Oliver Marmol decided to let Helsley go, even though he didn’t typically use him for more than three outs during the season. It should be remembered that the American right-hander entered the eighth with one out.

Another escaped ball caused a pitch to Alec Bohm who towed the first of the visitors. It was then that Marmol brought Andre Pallante into the box.

There was no rest. Jean Segura drove in two on a slow grounder that the second baseman couldn’t field. That shot had a 16% chance of being a hit (.160 xBA). Bryson Stott grounded out for first and the first baseman attempted the out for the plate. Safe! Another for the Phillies.

Single by Brandon Marsh (.130 xBA) and sacrifice fly by Kyle Schwarber completed the rally of six that was decisive in the meeting. Zach Eflin was in charge of closing the ninth in which he allowed one and scored the save.

The most outstanding hitter for the losers was the rookie Juan Yepez who came out as a pinch hitter in the seventh and hit a homerun with a base runner. From the box, Colombian starter José Quintana shone with 5.1 IP (16 outs), two hits allowed, one walk and three strikeouts.

For the Phillies Zack Weeler dominated at will. He got 19 outs (6.1 IP) with no runs, just two hits allowed and four strikeouts.

The data: This is the second time in the postseason that a team trailing by two after eight innings has managed to win the game by four or more. It had only happened before in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series when the Kansas City Royals came from behind against the New York Mets.

BOX SCORE