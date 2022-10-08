OVERWHELMING! The message that Ricardo Cadena sent to Fernando Beltrán and Roberto Alvarado

The coach of Guadalajara blindly trusts the quality and experience of Piojo and Nene, which is why he has entrusted them with a new mission.

One of the most recurring criticism that Chivas has received throughout the Apertura 2022 It has been the dependence of the rojiblanca offense on the quality of Alexis Vega; However, Ricardo Cadena assured that this leadership and protagonism should not be exclusive to Gru, but that other players should also assume that role.

For the helmsman of Guadalajara, both Roberto Alvarado as Fernando Beltran They must begin to raise their hands to be as decisive as the ’10’ rojiblanco, in addition to their experience in the Maximum Circuit must help to shelter the youngest of the squad.

“They have all the capacity to assume that role. I believe that with their quality, leadership and that good football, they must begin to assume that role, to believe it. They have to raise their hands, guide a new generation of soccer players, elements that have emerged from the quarry, such as the line of defense,” he assured in an interview with TUDN.

Currently, both the Louse As the Baby are the other players of the Flock who are fighting for a place in the next World Cup of Qatar 2022, since they have been called up by Gerardo Martino in recent calls.

Importance of the Repechage with Puebla

“We risk the possibility of continuing to aspire to important things. The prestige of the institution is at stake, of the player, of the coaching staff, being the guys who take that step forward and not stay as he already deserves, we risk a lot of things”, concluded Cadena.

