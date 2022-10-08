World

On whose side would the heroes of Latin America be?

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Zelenzky before the OAS: On which side would the heroes of Latin America be? playing



2:49

Posted at 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

The destruction of a residential building in Zaporizhia from space


0:36

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

Worries in Zaporizhia about Russian control of the nuclear plant


1:53

Posted at 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Ukrainian soldier talks about experience in Russian captivity


2:10

Posted at 23:09 ET (03:09 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

CNN documents the withdrawal of Russian troops in southern Ukraine


3:22

Posted at 20:59 ET (00:59 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The IAEA response to the Russian annexation of the Zaporizhia plant


1:01

Posted at 19:57 ET (23:57 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022




1:17

Posted at 15:11 ET (19:11 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

This is how a Ukrainian soldier sees the devastated cities of Ukraine


0:59

Posted at 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

What does Latin America say about Putin's new decision?


2:56

Posted at 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

"There are many more to propose to the Nobel Peace Prize than Zelensky"says AMLO


1:42

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Who was Leandro Norero, the “patron” accused of being one of the main drug traffickers in Ecuador who died in the last prison massacre in the country

3 days ago

Bishop of La Vega asks to modify the Constitution

2 weeks ago

Attack in Totolapan, directed at the leader of the Familia Michoacana, according to version

10 hours ago

Two people accused of falsifying the Nacho book and other texts are arrested

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button