Noelia discriminated against by Instagram censor her hot account

Noelia was suspended by Instagram, moves to Celebriffy | Instagram

A piece of news that has infuriated Noelia’s fans with the Instagram platform is that they have apparently account suspended of the famous singer, probably because of the content that she usually shares and that fascinates her followers so much.

This is something that undoubtedly does not make the followers of the beautiful businesswoman happy, however, it is well known that she has her own digital platform called celebrity where as in Instagram usually share very flirtatious content.

This is not the first time that the App has blocked or deleted content from celebrities or any other person, due to the restrictions in its regulations, but it is worth mentioning that precisely Noelia He tends to take great care of the type of photos and videos he shares.

Probably for this reason the surprise and annoyance of some of his followers to meet his disabled accountespecially because there are other personalities who usually share more risqué content than the interpreter of “Clávame Tu Amor”.

Content that precisely does not only appear in the Instagram feed, but also in the stories that they usually share, which although they are deleted after 24 hours after publication, many people, media and fans choose to save this content and play it later .

Noelia constantly shows off her beautiful silhouette | Instagram noeliaofficial



in the account of Noelia We found more than 7 thousand publications, with thousands of reproductions and likes in each of her photos and videos, being that daily and even two or three times a day she gave us new content where her beautiful silhouette stood out.

Same as now its more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, they could find on Celebriffy, which is said to become the new social network, since it has the best of the most popular ones that are Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Another option that we can find in her Noelia account is that you can acquire certain types of content by paying, and if it catches your attention even more, you could even become a content creator and earn money with your publications.

For some of his most loyal fans, having his account blocked is unnecessary and unfair, especially since other personalities on the Internet, influencers and models usually show off their silhouette being more daring.