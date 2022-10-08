Noel Colón Martínez, renowned independence leader, civic leader and political analyst, dies

Noel Colon Martineza prominent lawyer, independence leader and analyst known for his political work and in defense of civil rights, died this Friday of health complications at the age of 94, his family confirmed.

Also a former judge and special prosecutor in the Department of Justice, he was a candidate for the governorship of the Puerto Rican Independence Party in the 1972 elections. He also served as president of the Bar Association in the 1960s and, at the media level, stood out as Analyst of current affairs and political events in the country, both on radio and television, as well as a columnist in the written press of various media.

After learning of the death of Colón Martínez, who is survived by his wife Ana María Morera and six children, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá was one of the first to express himself, when he highlighted some qualities of the political leader in a message on social networks.

“Rest in peace Don Noel Colón Martínez, patriot, friend, defender of the best causes, husband, father and exemplary grandfather. A hug of solidarity to his entire family, ”said Acevedo Vilá on his Twitter account.

Colón Martínez was born on October 20, 1927, in Moca, according to one of his sons, José Javier Colón Morera, in a biography of his father published last year on the Encyclopedia PR portal, a project of the National Foundation for Humanities. . He studied at the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico between the 1940s and early 1950s, graduating from the Law School of the first teaching center in the country in 1951.

Colón Martínez also had a previous period within the ranks of the Popular Democratic Party, where he came to stand out as a future leader, something that never materialized and ended up leaving the community in the 1960s due to ideological differences and principles. In this way, he entered the ranks of the PIP, a presence that lasted a few years and ended after being its candidate for governor in 1972.

At the political level, the lawyer was also a founding member of the Hostosian National Independence Movement (MINH).

“May Noel Colón Martínez rest in peace. I wish his family strength and serenity in this difficult moment, ”the secretary general of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Juan Dalmau Ramírez, also wrote on Twitter.

After his short stint in electoral politics in the early 1970s, Colón Martínez devoted himself to political work for independence, as well as social and civil rights causes. In addition, he stood out in his role as a political analyst, with which he achieved great recognition and respect in the country. It should be noted that, upon learning of his death, politicians of all denominations and ideologies came out to express their condolences to the family and to recognize his gifts and values ​​as a person, as a leader and as a professional.

One of them was the former legislator of the New Progressive Party (PNP), Leo Díaz Urbina, who dedicated a message to the late independence leader.

“I regret the departure of Lcdo. Noel Colon Martinez. For 6 years I shared with him in the disappeared Super News Network. He deeply loved our People, upright, knowledgeable and always respectful. To his entire family, his strength in this moment of pain, “said Díaz Urbina.

Here are some other social media messages from politicians or organization leaders in honor of Colón Martínez.