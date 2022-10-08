Ninel Conde raises the temperature in revealing white bikini

Ninel Count continues to charm his millions of fans in Instagram with his photos from the beach. In one of her recent publications on the popular social network, she wore a revealing white bikini with which he showed off a great body and raised the temperature.

“The Killer Bomb”as the interpreter and actress is also known, has become one of the spoiled when it comes to wearing sensual outfits, such as bikinis and bathing suits with which she highlights her curves, as confirmed by the outfit she showed off from a cruise.

Ninel Conde boasts a great body in a white bikini

Ninel consented to his millions of followers on Instagram and showed his funniest side by sharing a clip in which he shines from a cruise ship and accompanying it with one of the most popular audios on the networks, in which you can first hear the character of SpongeBob, only to hear a cry of “how beautiful!”

The actress seems to continue celebrating her recent birthday, because after visiting places like Santorini and MykonosNow continue your journey Greecefrom where she wore a revealing look, as she showed off her curvaceous silhouette in a white bikini with rhinestone details on the top.

Thus, once again the actress and singer is positioned as one of the celebrities who best wears the beach outfitwell, without a doubt Count She has known how to wear the most chic and sensual outfits, with which her great body stands out, as she did on this occasion with her white outfit.

Ninel boasts a great body in a flirtatious bikini. Photo: IG @ninelconde

Although on several occasions he has been in the midst of controversy due to his physical changes, the reality is that Ninel She captivates with the great body that she boasts at 46 years old, as she confirmed with her recent publication in which she showed her abdomen of steel and voluptuous silhouette.

To celebrate big “The Killer Bomb” He made a sophisticated photo session from Santorini, in Greece, images that he shared with his millions of fans on social networks, with whom he also showed other images in which he posed very stylishly in a red bikini with white polka dots.

The singer celebrates her 46th birthday. Photo: IG @ninelconde

