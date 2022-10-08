NBA. Reveal video of fight between Green and Poole in practice WarriorsHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo and AP

Mexico City / 07.10.2022 11:05:22





After it became known that the star of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Greenhad a strong altercation with your teammate jordan poolethis Friday came to light the video of the moment of the encounter between both basketball players.

The place TMZ Sports published the shocking recordingn in which the punch to the face that Green unleashed on his partnerwhich he had previously tried to push away with his arms.

The clip looks like the escort ended up on the ground after the brutal blow he receivedimmediately several players and members of the coaching staff of the Warriors they arrived at the scene to separate the two players.

Draymond Green apologized.

The star of the Warriors, Draymond Green, apologized to the team on Thursday, a day after arguing with his partner jordan poole during a practice, reported the general manager Bob Myers.

Poole practiced Thursday while Green was absent. Myers said any disciplinary action will be handled internally only.

Coach Steve Kerr He said Green will also be out of practice Friday. Instead, he expects her to return on Saturday. Myers doesn’t expect Green to miss a game for Wednesday’s altercation.

“Everything’s fine”asserted the manager, who said the team had luck in what nobody got hurt. “Look, this is the NBA. In professional sport these things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens.

“Draymond apologized to the team and Jordan was there in the same room. I was there too, along with the coaches, the players, and we all heard that.”