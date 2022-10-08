Natti Natasha turns on the nets with bikinazo

The Dominican Reggaeton Natti Natasha turned on social networks with a sexy bikini on a pool night with friends.

Although she had a fun time with her friends, the bikinazo is part of their theme dance promotion “Lokite”the recent success with the Argentine singer Mary Becerra.

he senseshe video was posted on TikTok and then on Instagram, inviting fans to do that challenge and other steps to the rhythm of the song.

“When the girls get together,” he wrote alongside a fire emoji. “I want to see all the babes and my activated tigers trending,” she added. The interpreter of “Criminal” mentioned Mary Becerra: “Are we breaking up or what?”

They think about Raphy Pina

The artist shared the video challenge this Friday, but it corresponds to a live one that she did this Wednesday where she talked with some followers and said goodbye, thanking the fans for their support in difficult times.

“Ay Pina”, “She is looser than when she was with Raphy”, “She is in the mood: take advantage of the fact that your husband is in prison hahaha”, “Natti is a goddess”, “Beautiful Natti”, were just some of the more than two thousand comments generated by his video originally uploaded to TikTok and posted on his Instagram account.

live statements

In the live video she recorded this Wednesday, she talked about staying positive while her partner and father of her daughter, businessman and producer Raphy Pina, is in prison.

Likewise, he commented on enjoying the little moments and an example of that was the dancing video that generated conflicting opinions.

“I can talk to him (Raphy Pina) every day, instead of looking at the negative, you have to look at the positive. I have a lion and he knows he has a lioness who is on the street,” she said, implying that she is working hard for the family.

In addition to Vida Isabelle, their daughter, Pina has three other teenage children from previous relationships.

“I will always face him, for the whole family. Life is not over,” he claimed.

“Sure, yes there is sadness, but your support has lifted me,” he added. She also said that when her partner sees her on television, like her recent participation in the Latin Billboards, she lets them know. “Raphy tells me -Baby I saw you, I loved it… You motivate me”.

Natti Natasha He said that he continues to work and fight. “I have a partner to fight for and show him that we have the best of the best,” she declared.