NASA finds traces in the ice of Jupiter’s moon Europa

New high-resolution photos of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa show that the surface is covered in what looks like roads rather than craters, and that they stretch for miles. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI photo

Europa is thought to be the most likely place in the solar system to find life outside of Earth, but it would be aquatic, not terrestrial.

NASA’s Juno mission captured the photos on September 29 during a rare flyby that came within about 256 miles of the surface, and scientists admit a photo “of the moon’s heavily fractured icy crust” is puzzling.

“The image covers about 93 miles (150 kilometers) by 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Europa’s surface, revealing a region traversed by a network of fine ridges and double ridges (pairs of long parallel lines that indicate elevated features in the ice). )“, says NASA.

“Near the top right of the image, as well as just to the right and below center, there are dark spots possibly related to something below erupting onto the surface.”

Comments on social media immediately began offering theories, with some calling the lines a road map, others suggesting they are footprints left by something sliding through the ice, and a few noting that they saw pentagrams in the photo.

As for the “dark spots” that NASA cited, some pointed out that this spot looks more like a “giant footprint.”

NASA scientists also have theories. They suspect the lines are spots where Europa’s surface has “separated” and something dark “from below the surface” has filled in the crack.

According to Scott Bolton, principal investigator for the Juno mission, “many believe that cracks and ridges in the ice sheet mark faint lines within the moon’s icy crust.”

The cracks “are accentuated and aggravated by swelling and tidal ebbing due to Jupiter’s gravitational pull,” he said.

Europa is believed to be surrounded by “an enormous salty liquid ocean” covered by a 15-mile-thick crust of ice. Temperatures range from minus 210 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 370 degrees at the poles, according to NASA.

However, exploration of the deep sea on Earth has shown that life can be found even in the most extreme places on Earth. Scientists speculate that it may also be true of other places in the solar system.

“This image reveals an incredible level of detail in a region that has not previously been imaged at such resolution and under such revealing lighting conditions,” said Heidi Becker, co-principal investigator for Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit.

“These features are very intriguing. Understanding how they formed – and how they connect to the history of Europe – tells us about the internal and external processes that shape the icy crust.”

Juno started out “completely Jupiter-centric,” but expanded its research to include the planet’s four largest moons, of which Europa is the smallest.

“In the early 2030s, NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will arrive and strive to answer these questions about Europa’s habitability. Data from the Juno flyby provide a preview of what that mission will reveal.