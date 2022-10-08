After a historic season in terms of the presence of Aztec players in the Major Leagues, we review which of them will say present in the Playoffs.

This Friday, October 7, the action of the 2022 postseason in Major League Baseball (MLB)with a significant presence of players born in Mexicoled by pitcher Julius Uriah.

the opener of Los Angeles Dodgerswho was crowned effectiveness champion in the National League, he will play the Playoffs for the sixth time in his career, having to his credit winning the World Series in 2020.

But beyond the presence of Urías, and taking into account that MLB 2022 was a historic season for the presence of Mexican players, with 24matching what happened in 2003, we review who will see action in the Postseason.

The Mexicans who will play the 2022 MLB Postseason



There will be three more Aztec pitchers at this stage, two of them playing the Wild Card Round as Giovanny Gallegos (St. Louis Cardinals) and Andres Munoz (Seattle Mariners)to which will be added in the Divisional Series the right-hander Jose Urquidy (Houston Astros).

Together with Urías and the aforementioned, they will be representing Mexico in the 2022 MLB Postseason, the catcher and all-star Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays)and two players from Tampa Bay Rayslike infielders Isaac Paredes and Jonathan Aranda.