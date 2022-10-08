Messi: Messi reveals his hardest moment in Paris: “I remember leaving them and crying with Antonela”

ANDn conversation with STAR + in Latin America, Leo Messi recently gave the news that no fan wanted to know, Qatar will be his last World Cup. But he also wanted to talk about other sporting aspects, like his current stage at Pars Sant Germain. Just when it is rumored that he is not comfortable in the discipline of the Parisian team and a possible return to Barcelonarecounted how his first days in the French capital were.

Messi acknowledged that his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro adapted very quickly to their new life; However, he and his wife had a hard time at first: “We suffered a lot for that. I remember leaving them at school and leaving crying, suffering for them”, he explained. “In Barcelona we had our lives made up, coming to a new place with a different language is not easy. We thought they were going to have a bad time. It was what worried us the most and it was the easiest of all; that they start school, that they make new friends, it was something very normal, very simple,” added the Argentine star.

In reference to his children, Leo Messi said that Mateo is the most similar to: “It’s the same as when I was little, he doesn’t like losing at anything, he loses and makes a mess. What I was, he doesn’t know how to lose, he doesn’t like to lose,” he confessed, while Thiago said that “he’s calm, nothing to do with Mateo, he’s a phenomenon, he’s good”; and Ciro, who is closer to Mateo : “he copies Mateo a lot and they are against the greatest“.

Renewal with PSG

Messi’s future is not decided. Given the possible movements of Barcelona to achieve the return of the Argentine crack to the Camp Nou at the end of the season, they have already had a reaction from PSG, since the Parisian club intends to present the Argentine striker with a first proposal to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023. The offer will be for a season with the option of a second, respecting the current economic terms of 30 million annually.