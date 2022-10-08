Memo Ochoa’s renewal with America is on the right track

Enrique Martinez Villar

The renewal of William Ochoa with America He is on the right track, the goalkeeper and the board are having important talks to reach a good agreement and thus remain in the team, since his contract ends in December of this year and both parties wish to continue with their contractual relationship for longer.

The talks between Memo and the America board, headed by Héctor González Iñárritu and Santiago Baños, strengthened in recent weeks, because although from July the goalkeeper could start negotiating with the team he wanted, he always respected his contract with the team and decided not to listen to anyone else.

The idea of Memo it is continue with his career in Eaglesbecause it is the team of his loves and the club that took him to stardom, first with the Mexican National Team and later being the sideboard to be able to fulfill the dream of playing in European soccer.

Although the talks are progressing well, Memo has in mind sign the deal coming back of the Qatar World Cup 2022a tournament that will be the fifth in his career and the third as a starter.

Only Europe could break the agreement

In the talks that have been held between América and Ochoa, the goalkeeper has made it very clear that he also he has in mind to return to play in Europe and he understands that the World Cup can also be the showcase for that to happen again.

To Memo sand has linked him with Mallorca of Spain that is directed by Javier Aguirre, but for now No there has been a formal offer by the Bermellones towards the Mexican goalkeeper.

