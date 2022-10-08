Meghan and Harry’s possible new neighbors in California are worried about their move: “They are going to bring their circus”

The possibility of leading a more distant life after having decided to renounce the titles and the protocol that implies the nobility would be the main factor of Harry and Meghan Markle for seek a new residence in the United States. They currently live in Montecito, California, an area famous among celebrities for its beach town atmosphere.

However, in recent days, the local press has addressed the possibility of a move to Hope Ranch, also located in Santa Barbara County, but with greater privacy and security. A couple of incidents that put their integrity and the family’s assets at risk in Montecito would motivate them to buy a mansion worth 22 million dollarseight million more than what they paid for the one they now occupy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito, California, their residence has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, a tennis court and a guest house © THE PHOTO ONE. CODE: PLN. 13-8-2020

Photone

Contrary to what might be thought as they are renowned characters, the residents of Hope Ranch would not be very happy to have them as new residents. According to information from the specialized portal TMZthe Home Owners Association (HOA) is against the move because they have begun to calculate the impact it would have on the quality of life in the area.

“Many feel that they are going to bring a circus to their quiet and super private neighborhood … since they are so famous and controversial”, points out the medium quoting a source from the community. One of the great worries of the neighbors is in the traffic that they would generate due to the paparazzi that continuously stalk them and also the danger that the intense circulation in an area where children currently walk quietly to get to school. This point has been a priority for Hope Ranch members over the years.

Instead, TMZ He recovered testimonies from his current neighbors in Montecito, who are not overwhelmed by the presence of the dukes around their house, in part because they are used to seeing famous faces due to the high profile of the area. “Three neighbors who live near Harry and Meghan tell us they haven’t noticed much change in their ‘neighborhood during the Sussexes’ stay’ in the last two years and all of them are quite indifferent to whether the family stays or goes”.

Meghan Markle and Harry live in Montecito, California, where celebrities like Oprah also reside. JOE PUGLIESE – HARPO PRODUCTIONS

Snoop Dogg is one of the celebrities who has a property in Hope Ranch, a residential neighborhood that began to be populated in 1920. Among the characteristics that make the area exclusive, is the provision of a police force independent of local authorities, despite the fact that they do not It is an area closed to public circulation. In addition to endless amenities such as golf course and tennis courts, they have a private beach called Cabana Boys and safe walking trails because access is limited by a password gate.

The neighborhood has 773 homes and is notable for its extensive equestrian trails, making it a community with multiple horse owners. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would leave their home in Montecito to enjoy greater comfort and guarantee the privacy of their children Archie and Lilibet.

THE NATION