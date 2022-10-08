medical paradigm of wellness and health

The Preventive medicine is the main axis on which it sits Olympia Quirónsalud, the new center of the health group. Society’s vision of health has changed and patients are already they don’t wait to have a disease to go to the doctor. On this basis, the new Quirónsalud project was born, which opened its doors less than four months.

“Not only do we treat the disease as we have done before, but We generate changes in life habits of people so that they have a healthy life and do not become ill. It is important to take care of reach old age healthy and being able to deal with certain pathologies”, explains Raúl Barbosa, managing director of Olympia. “Before we used to say ‘when I’m sick, I go to the best doctor’, now it’s ‘I’m going to start taking care of myself so as not to be sick and not visit any doctor'”, he adds .

To achieve this, Barbosa points out that “they have changed the paradigm of private medicine” because they offer services to patients “when and how they want”, they have personalized treatments and offer support and monitoring by professionals.

In this new building, located in Torre Calido and made up of more than 12,000 square meters, there are three centers: Sport Center, Lifestyle Center and Medical Center. In this sense, Olympia Quirónsalud offers full evaluations and medium and long-term programs. “The doctor-patient relationship also changes, we understand that the patient is co-responsible and you must make some profound changes in your life habits. These programs that we offer are for six months and one year and with them we accompany the patient to meet your goalsBarbosa says.

Within Olympia Quirónsalud there are three centers: Sport Center, Lifestyle Center and Medical Center.

It has a 300-meter gym with state-of-the-art machinery that works with identification cards.

Physiotherapists also have space at Olympia Quirónsalud.

One center, all services

In the words of Raquel Orobio, Olympia Quirónsalud’s Commercial and Customer Experience Director, the definition of this new building could be: “A single center with all the services for prevent and optimize health“. “We put a multidisciplinary team at the service of the patient who wants to have a comprehensive vision of their health, always within these three named services”, he affirms.

First of all, in sports centerthe professionals assess the physical condition of each person to play sports in a healthy and controlled way at the hands of traumatologists, physiotherapists, psychologists or cardiologists, among others. In this space there is a gymnasium of 300 square meters where professionals work with patients. As we have mentioned, the exercise and sport They are part of the way to create healthy habits. Through a digital card, the machines recognize the user and collect all your datas to have them available. In fact, one of Olympia’s goals is to “give all audiences access to services that are normally intended for elite athletes“.

While the area Lifestyle Center is focused on prevention and longevity. In this department, there are specialized units for Gynecology, Nutrition, Neurology, Prevention, Longevity and Integral Medicine, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, Dermatology or Rest Management.

“Within Lifestyle we have Neuroprevention, Cardioprevention and a specific Check-up Unit. Our complete check-ups are tailored to the needs of people, their motivation, budget and time. They are organized so that they are done on the same day and that the tests carried out are taken”, Orobio specifies. All these results will be available in the Olympia Quirónsalud app.

Lastly, the Medical Center is the medical-surgical center as such with state-of-the-art operating rooms. In its corridors there are 68 high-resolution consulting rooms, 25 examination and treatment rooms, 4 highly equipped operating rooms, 10 boxes in the resuscitation area (URPA), 12 day-surgery hospital boxes and 2 endoscopy rooms with equipment.

Olympia Quirónsalud opened its doors in June of this year.

Within the Lifestyle Center are the Neuroprevention, Cardioprevention and Check-up Units.

Innovation and cutting-edge technology

The innovation is one of the strengths on which it is based Olympia Quirónsalud. Therefore, they have an operating room for major and minor outpatient surgery, the latest lasers or a cryotherapy chamber (for dermatological, rheumatological pathologies, exercise and recovery treatment…), among others. With this cutting-edge technology, “less harsh surgeries for the patient and a faster and safer recovery”. The arrival of new equipment does not stop and, as Barbosa points out, they will soon receive a hyperbaric chamber.

They have also opted for innovation in relation to the patient experience and they have created the figure of ‘health assistant’. It is an informative consultation where the patient and her health goals are known. You are assigned a professional, who will be “the coordinator of your trip” and who will recommend the most recommended services to achieve these motivations, adapting to budgets and the time of each.

Along these same lines, they have ‘got rid’ of the name ‘waiting rooms’ to eliminate the connotation that can be associated with it. “We want to change the hospital’s concept of ‘the less you go the better’, but on the contrary, favor that the people come to prevent and be better and better”, he points out, while indicating that 75 percent of the light is natural.

However, Olympia just got off the ground and they are still “testing the circuits”although they are “very happy” with these launch months, since despite being summer, one of their main patients, the athletes, have come to them to prepare the preseason. “Our goals are to consolidate ourselves, continue to adapt to patients and have a positive impact on your health“says the CEO.

The objective of this Quirónsalud center is for people to come “to prevent illnesses and take care of themselves”.

The center has several rooms with private bathrooms for patients to spend the postoperative period.