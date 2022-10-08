Martinoli uncovers Martino’s worst secret and why the Tri will be a historic failure

Martinoli uncovers Martino’s dark secret that will lead us to failure

October 07, 2022 2:42 p.m.

One of the most influential communicators in Mexico Nothing was held back when exposing the criticism of the Mexican team, all because, like the fan, he sees that the team simply does not have an argument to say that it will be possible to have a decent World Cup in Qatar, where the Mexican team will be participating.

In an interview for the newspaper Milenio, the Azteca Deportes communicator Christian Martinoli He couldn’t take it anymore and expressed his opinion on why the Mexican team will give grief in Qatar. For the Deus of Azteca Deportes, the error has a first and last name and that is the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino.

For the communicator, the selection is not exciting but for him, the expectation is low and above all, the argument that generates the green box does not have this click with the fan. For Martinoli, the error is clear, Martino wanted to apply a 4-3-3 system in a team that was used to another type of game. In addition to that, the issue of the lack of rotation in this system meant that there are players who cannot demonstrate all their conditions.

What lies ahead for the Mexican National Team according to Christian Martinoli?

The communicator pointed out that he does not see anything positive in the selection, but also recalled that in the worst moments Mexico has surprised with its level, so it only remains to cling to that illusion, despite the fact that now this team will go down in history as the one that generates the least illusion to the fan, who does not see El Tri or pass the group stage, even worse looking the famous fifth party.