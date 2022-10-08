Martino sets a deadline for Tecatito Corona and Raúl Jiménez for QatarHalftime

Enrique Martínez Villar and Halftime

The injuries of Jesus Manuel Corona (fibula fracture) and Raul Jimenez (pubalgia) they already have a deadline by Gerardo Martino to know whether or not they will be able to play the World Cup with the Mexican National Team; The idea is wait for them until next November 16the day on which El Tri will play their last preparation match against Sweden, in Girona, Spain, before traveling to Qatar 2022.

After Corona appeared in photos without the splint and with a crutch, a close source confirmed to halftime that that will be the date on which both players will be expected. The strategist already let him know that it will be until that day, so both they must show in little more than a month that they are already completely healthy to be able to compete in the World Cup.

Although the final list should be given on November 14, the Tata Martino has until 24 hours before the match against Poland to make changes to the list of 26 names that he submits, as long as the registered player’s withdrawal is due to an injury.

Corona gives hope to the Tri

Corona already gave the first signs of improvement of the fibula fracture he suffered a few weeks ago during a Sevilla training session. Tecatito attended Jorge Sampaoli’s first training session as the new coach of the Andalusian squad and he could be seen without a splint and with only one support crutch; it is expected that in the following weeks he can start working with the ball.

Talking about Raul Jimenezthe panorama looks even more complicated, since it still does not have an exact recovery period for the pubalgia that afflicts him and that he has not been allowed to play or train since last September 3, both with Wolverhampton and with the Mexican National Team.

According to the latest statement from the Wolves, the mexican has not shown progress in the injurysurgery being a last resort, but if this happens he will automatically be saying goodbye to playing his third World Cup.

They will work only two days with the Selection

The fact that the Premier League and LaLiga are going to release the players just 10 days before the Qatar World Cup kicks off makes both Corona and Jiménez they can only have two days of work, since they would arrive at the concentration in Girona on November 14. With those two days, the strikers will have to show the coaching staff that they are ready and that they can have a few minutes of play in the friendly on November 16 against the Swedes.​

