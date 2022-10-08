Magaly Medina: Gisela Valcárcel’s ex, Carlos Vidal, responds to the Magpie: “It’s horrible inside”, photo

A few days ago on the show Magaly Tv La Firmethe driver Magaly Medina decided to ignore the Gisela Valcárcel’s exCarlos Vidal, who wrote the book ‘La Señito’ many years ago and, who told the life of the ‘Blonde‘ and what they went through during their relationship.

Through your account Facebook, Carlos Vidal shared a strong message addressed to Magaly Medinawhich also accompanied him with some photos from the time when both started on national television.

“You think that I would have noticed you at that time, ugly on the outside but horrible on the inside,” the former model wrote on his social network.

As it is recalled, in the latest editions of the nightly program, the Magpie did not hesitate to brand Gisela Valcárcel’s ex with various adjectives, such as ‘carrying wallets’, ‘poor devil’, ‘nobody’, something that he would not have liked for Nothing Carlos Vidal.

Magaly Medina remembers Carlos Vidal, ex-partner of Gisela Valcárcel: “She kept him”

in your program “Magaly TV La Firme”Magaly Medina remembered Gisela Valcárcel’s ex-partner, Carlos Vidal, who many years ago when they finished, wanted to release a book under the title “La Señito”, however this never happened.

“She had been a boyfriend who was a born gift. She had a boyfriend who left a lot to be desired. She had this boyfriend who had no money when he broke up with her, because she supported him,” she said.

Carlos Vidal and the time he talked about Gisela’s wedding with Roberto Martínez: “Another blow I received”

more than 20 years ago, Carlos Vidal offered an exclusive interview for ‘Panorama’. As expected, she talked about the wedding of Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez. “It was another of the blows I received (…) At that time I said: ‘it is impossible that she did not love me'”.

In addition, he revealed what he thought when he saw her marry his ex-partner. She is doing it out of spite, to make me feel bad, it crossed my mind, because you have a 7-year relationship and your other relationship after 6 months you get married and say why.

Mónica Cabrejos reveals the story of Gisela Valcárcel and attacks her: “She is a false queen”

On TikTok, Mónica Cabrejos told how Gisela Valcárcel did not keep one of her promises of a social case on her show. She said that the blonde cheerleader made a promise to the lady and that, so far, she said, she had not made the dream come true.

“The lady looks for me one day at the door of the Panamericana to tell me that she had never met her (…) Gisela promised live, a cornea transplant, which is impossible, but I create a false expectation in the lady,” said the psychologist. .

Gisela Valcárcel: The time Janet Barboza confessed that she had “The Saturday Move” canceled in Panamericana

Janet Barboza publicly confessed that Gisela Valcarcel he was the one who asked for the cancellation of his program ‘La movida de los febreros’ on Pan American Television. This was at the end of 2019. Apparently the mother of Ethel Well he contacted the managers to request that they take it off the air.

“Many of the people around her came out to attack me fiercely. I do not know, but there were managers who told me that, I have to admit, that Gisela had spoken with a manager to get my program out, because I was very annoying on the channel, “said the presenter.