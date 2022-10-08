Entertainment

Magaly Medina: Gisela Valcárcel’s ex, Carlos Vidal, responds to the Magpie: “It’s horrible inside”, photo

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read

A few days ago on the show Magaly Tv La Firmethe driver Magaly Medina decided to ignore the Gisela Valcárcel’s exCarlos Vidal, who wrote the book ‘La Señito’ many years ago and, who told the life of the ‘Blonde‘ and what they went through during their relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina got a book that Gisela Valcárcel prevented its sale: “They wanted to sell us for 7 thousand” [VIDEO]

Through your account Facebook, Carlos Vidal shared a strong message addressed to Magaly Medinawhich also accompanied him with some photos from the time when both started on national television.

“You think that I would have noticed you at that time, ugly on the outside but horrible on the inside,” the former model wrote on his social network.

As it is recalled, in the latest editions of the nightly program, the Magpie did not hesitate to brand Gisela Valcárcel’s ex with various adjectives, such as ‘carrying wallets’, ‘poor devil’, ‘nobody’, something that he would not have liked for Nothing Carlos Vidal.

The popular

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly reproaches Gisela for the book ‘La Señito’: “I don’t know why she made such a fuss, it’s silly and poorly written”

Magaly Medina remembers Carlos Vidal, ex-partner of Gisela Valcárcel: “She kept him”

in your program “Magaly TV La Firme”Magaly Medina remembered Gisela Valcárcel’s ex-partner, Carlos Vidal, who many years ago when they finished, wanted to release a book under the title “La Señito”, however this never happened.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Beyoncé congratulates her sister for achieving a historic achievement

5 days ago

He broke Daniela Romo’s heart, and now she is in the hospital waiting for surgery

3 days ago

Benito Castro and his drug addiction that marked his relationship with Paco Stanley

6 days ago

The reason why Luis Miguel did not share the parties with Andrés García and Juan Gabriel

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button