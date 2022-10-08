Lucía Méndez and the inflated ego that leaves her very badly in ‘Always queens’

Lucia Mendez. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

A saying in Spanish reads “you can’t be a gold coin to make everyone like you”. And if there is someone who can attest that this is true, it is the Mexican actress, singer and businesswoman, Lucía Méndez, who has raised quite a few annoyances with her participation in the Netflix reality show ‘Always Queens’.

The show, which brings together four important and emblematic female figures of the Mexican show business, has captured people’s attention not because of the content it provides as such, but because of Méndez’s attitude. Laura Zapata, Lorena Herrera and Sylvia Pasquel, who make up the rest of the cast, have had to experience the constant rudeness of the winner of The Face of El Heraldo de México 1972.

The series, which has just 6 episodes, was enough for Méndez to generate all kinds of discord. For example, regarding the recording of the musical theme that the four members of the show would sing together, composed especially by José Luis, from Río Roma, she objected to its rhythm, said that she preferred the ranchero genre instead of cumbia and asked to suit your tone of voice. Likewise, she tried to always take the lead and be the main figure.

Arguing his long musical career, Méndez constantly criticized the decisions around the song, as he did throughout the program on the subject of light, demanding to always be impeccably lit to look good. Surprisingly, Méndez practically stated that there was a plot against her. “They get along, but they caught her against me,” she told Pepillo Origel, who reinforced the idea that she was the only diva on the show.

One of the biggest problems was around a table shared by the four artists. Lucía, who spoke of the greatness of her career, told her partner: “I have one million 575 thousand monthly listeners and you have 122 monthly listeners, Laura.” To this, Zapata replied: “I am an artist and I am not measuring how many I have or how many you have. It seemed to me an absurd ego competition.” And that was not the only thing. Méndez claimed to have more important commitments than any of her companions and presentations of her in the best places in the US.

Continue reading the story

Sylvia Pasquel seems to have been the one who took her colleague’s comments less seriously, since she even corrected her with humor and ridicule on pronunciation issues.

The disagreements -especially with Laura Zapata- more than adding the necessary controversial content to the show, have ended up making a dent in the image of Méndez. Social networks have served as a showcase to show the opinion that people have of her and the rejection that her attitude has caused in the public. Hateful, arrogant and arrogant have been some of the qualifiers that the actress who gave life to Diana Salazar has received.

For her part, Laura Zapata avoided going into details on the subject in a meeting she had with the media, she declared. “I got along very well with Silvia, with Lorena, and Lucía got along badly with me, not me,” she said. Méndez agreed with her when she spoke on a program and pointed out that “she is definitely not my friend, she is known; we greet each other, we work, we hold on to not agreeing on things, but she is not my friend and I am not interested in her being my friend,” she said.

And it was not only about new situations that were generated during the recording of the program. Méndez took the opportunity to revive old controversies, such as the alleged fight he had with Madonna, when during a concert by the queen of pop, Méndez did not stand up and the American team came to her position to ask her to stand up to applaud the interpreter of ‘Like a Virgin’. The famous “I am gonna call my lawyer” was all the rage on social networks in a mocking tone.

Likewise, Méndez did not miss an opportunity to constantly talk about the important people he had met throughout his career and how they had fallen at his feet. Such was the case of Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar Gaviria. According to what the actress tells, after her presentation, the criminal asked to meet her and went to her dressing room, where she was with her mother. There, Escobar offered her unconditional friendship and put himself at her beck and call if she ever needed protection from her.

Méndez’s disagreements with the team were of such magnitude and frequency that, once production was finished, it was decided to keep her at a distance. In fact, with the premiere of the show just around the corner, a special meal was held to celebrate the event. Sylvia Pasquel, Lorena Herrera and Laura Zapata were invited. He was accompanied by members of the technical team, makeup artists and costume designers, but not Méndez, who was not invited.

Character or person? For now, nothing is clear. There are those who talk about fame being a lonely place, but they should definitely be referring to something else.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Bárbara del Regil and her powerful advice on jealousy as a couple