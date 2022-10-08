“Look at Cristiano, he’s not happy”

United came out victorious in their Europa League match against Omonia, the first after the Manchester derby debacle. But it doesn’t look like it. The result and the deficiencies shown by Ten Hag’s team have provoked a new wave of criticism in the United Kingdom, focused mainly on defensive fragility and on their great signing this summer, the Brazilian Antony, although Cristiano Ronaldo is not saved either.

Paul Scholes said of Antony that he looks like “a one-trick pony”, assuring that “he is always cutting inside and passing back to the side or shooting. You’re thinking it needs to develop a bit. It’s still early for him, we know.” About Sancho he affirms that “he never runs after. He really needs a quick left back or centre-forward for him to link up with and he doesn’t really have that at the moment.” But the worst criticism was taken by the Red Devils. “’It was so easy to break through against United. I don’t think the back four are good enough one-on-one,” he said.

As for Cristiano, he considered that “he will be a little frustrated because he should have scored”, although he once again focused on Ten Hag’s words after the derby, when he assured that he did not allow him to enter the field out of respect. “That is nonsense. I don’t think he knows the mentality of a great player, if that’s what he’s saying, Cristiano would have wanted to start the game, but seeing him on the bench, he looked angry. When you have a top quality player, not just top quality, but one of the best that ever was, you think you can get on the pitch and have a say in the game. They were 4-0 at the time, so what? He wants to be on the court sitting there, look at him, he is not happy, ”he asserted.

“Not giving him a ticket because of his career is absolute nonsense in my opinion, that man and anyone else wants to go to that court because they know they have had problems, they have had a bad time and they want to do something about it, “he concluded.