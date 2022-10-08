Let’s talk coaching staff! Ricardo Ferretti and Guillermo Vázquez will direct Pumas

The two college champions will take over and be introduced next week. Will they change the history of the club?

After a hectic week of Andres Lillini’s departure and the possible departure of several referents of the campus, everything indicates that the problem of the coaches is solved. In the absence of official confirmation, Ricardo Ferretti and Guillermo Vázquez will take over as Pumas coaches.

The period of ignorance is over and, after days of hearing several names as candidates to be the new coaches in the club, everything indicates that Tuca and Memo will make up the coaching staff that will take charge of the university team during the next semester.

As it was found in Give Blue and Gold, the coaching staff will be led by Ricardo Ferretti, while Guillermo Vázquez will be the assistant. In addition to the changes in football, Miguel Mejía Barón will maintain his position as sports vice president of the club, so three historical players will seek to return Pumas to the top. How will it go?

