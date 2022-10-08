Leo Messi: “Surely Qatar will be my last World Cup”

Just a month and a half before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Lionel Messi, captain and star of the Argentine National Team, offered an interview for Star+, where he left one of the most relevant statements that could be announced at the national team level: “The truth is that there is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. it’s the last one, how are we going to do?’. On the one hand we can’t wait for it to arrive and on the other there is the shit of wanting it to go well for us”.

Before the surprising news, the interviewer could not avoid the question that confirmed that his ears had heard correctly: “It is the last?”. To which Messi replied: “Yes, surely yes.”

In addition, the PSG attacker stated that he “counts the days” for the Qatar appointment to arrive, where he sees the Albiceleste as champions, but does not tag them as favorites: “I don’t know if we are the great candidates, but I think that Argentina in itself is always a candidatebecause of its history, because of what it means and even more so now that we’ve arrived… But we’re not the top favourites, it seems to me. I think there are other teams that are above us, but we are there… very close”.

On the other hand, Messi had a few words about the difficulty of a tournament that he is going to play for the fifth timein addition to highlighting the good form of Scaloni’s men: “The truth is that theWe arrived at a good time because of how everything happened, with a very armed and very strong group. But after In the World Cup anything can happen. All the games are very difficult and that is why it is so difficult and so special, because the favorites are not always the ones that end up winning and doing the path that one expected”.

The joy of the Copa America

In the interview, Messi also spoke of the last title won by the Argentine National Team, the Copa América 2020. The ex of the Barça spoke of the sensations when becoming champion of that tournament: “I could not believe it. I don’t know how to explain that moment. It’s like saying: ‘That’s it, she gave herself’. It was what I needed, one of the objectives that I needed to finish closing everything. For me it was essential to be able to win something with the national team. If not, I was always going to be left with the thorn of losing finals and not being able to consecrate myself”, declared.

Behind this, Leo added: “It was crazy beautiful. She had never enjoyed it like this and it was crazy how the country experienced it and the days after. To this day I think people are crazy about the national team and excited about what’s to come. That is why it is also good to lower the decibels a bit and not to believe that we are the champions and that we are going to pass over whoever comes”.

Nice words for Scaloni

Messi also dedicated a part of the interview to his former partner in the senior team and it is now the DT Of the same, Lionel Scaloni, whom the 7-time Ballon d’Or holds in high esteem: “He is a very close person, he talks a lot with the player, he always tries to be there for whatever it is and he lives football very much. He works for and for football, he loves what he does, he suffers a lot in games and he deserves everything he lives because it was not easy what he had to grab. He put this whole thing together.”