LeBron James praises draft prospect Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has stolen the front pages of the NBA in recent days. Now even LeBron James is impressed by him.

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, had 37 points Tuesday night against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Wembanyama plays for the French professional team Metropolitan 92.

That game, played in Henderson, Nevada, featured NBA stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with WNBA players A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces.

“He’s good,” Gray said of Wembanyama. “Being that big and that tall with base skills is great.”

King James took it a step further Wednesday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

“Everyone is labeling it a unicorn, talking about it,” James said. “Everyone has been a unicorn for the last two years, but he is more like an alien. I have never seen, nobody has ever seen someone as tall as him, but as fluid and elegant as him on the court.”

“…His ability to put the ball on the court, shoot jumpers off the post, 3-pointers, catch and shoot 3-pointers, block shots… He’s definitely a generational talent.”

For his part, Wembanyama describes himself in other terms.

“I’ve always tried to be original,” he told The Associated Press. “Unique, that’s the word. My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen.”

The hype for Wembanyama is on. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported that there is no plan for Wembanyama not to play before the June draft. That probably won’t slow down comparisons.

“He’s a 7-foot-4 shot-blocking Durant, and he’s not even close to what he’s going to be,” an NBA general manager told Wojnarowski and Givony. “He will be the most hyped player since LeBron.”

His combination of incredible skills with game-changing height is definitely turning heads — just take a look at how much he towers over Minnesota Timberwolves’ 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert.