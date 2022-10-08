Kylie Jenner shares all three generations together on Tiktok | INSTAGRAM

We know very well that the famous american businesswomanKylie Jenner, is fascinated by sharing with us some of her best moments, many of them are with the family and now it was through the platform TikTok where he shared a video where we could see the three generations together, his mother, Chris Jennershe and her daughter Stormyin that order.

The three of them were wearing their sunglasses, imposing that style that characterizes them, for them it is practically normal to see each other too, but she assures us that it is very tiring to be the most beautiful of the family, a phrase caused a few laughs, but also of the which many of his fans agree.

The audio complements it even better, we can see the performance of her little girl who, by the way, seems to have a great talent for this and in the comments we can see the excellent reception and affection she has from the Internet users who enjoy her entertainment.

Without a doubt, it was a very liked clip that has more than 6 million reactions, all the people were excited to see the three of them in action, taking a little time to create this contents for the enjoyment of those who are aware of them.

Surely this will not be the last time that you share a similar video with us, we know perfectly well that this social network It suits him perfectly to do this type of trend, he has a good time and has a good time having fun and spending time with his loved ones.

Let us remember that just yesterday we were able to see a series of photographs where we welcome you back home, the famous Influencer was in Paris collaborating with important brands in the world of fashionfocused on wearing the most impressive outfits and now she is celebrating to be back.

Kylie Jenner is more than happy with how her daughter took the time to make her a welcome sign, they love each other very much and we have been able to see how well they get along through social networks, we can also see that they are ready to receive Halloween celebrate with a few pumpkins.

We can also see that the youngest sister of the family has her own white horse, to which she was also giving a lot of love and that surely I was also missing her owner, we still need to see a video or photograph where she appears riding it, but we will surely have it in Any occasion.

We invite you not to leave Show News and to continue enjoying it and all its new content, as well as other celebrities, show news, entertainment and much more.