Sports

Kylian Mbappé surpasses Lionel Messi in the list of the richest in football

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The 5 highest paid footballers in the world, according to Forbes 1:30

(CNN) — Since leading France to World Cup glory in 2018, Kylian Mbappé has been tipped as the eventual successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

Off the pitch, however, perhaps no one expected the Frenchman to overtake football’s greats with such speed after Forbes named the 23-year-old the highest-paid footballer in the world.

According to Forbes, the Paris Saint-Germain striker will earn an estimated $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agent fees, a record in the magazine’s annual ranking.

Messi, 35, drops to second on $120m, with Manchester United’s Ronaldo, 37, third on $100m.

For the first time in eight years, neither Messi nor Ronaldo top the list.

PSG and Brazil’s Neymar ($87m) is fourth, Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah ($53m) fifth, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ($39m) makes his top 10 debut in sixth. place.

In total, the 10 highest-paid soccer players are expected to make record earnings of $652 million this season, up 11% from $585 million last year.

Kylian Mbappé, unstoppable with PSG 0:38

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Leo Messi: “Surely Qatar will be my last World Cup”

17 hours ago

Groin injury has been going on for several years, this time it couldn’t be controlled, Wolves say

1 week ago

Chivas and America send messages of support to the communicatorMediotiempo

1 week ago

PSG’s renewal offer to Messi to ‘scare’ Barça

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button