Kylian Mbappé surpasses Lionel Messi in the list of the richest in football

The 5 highest paid footballers in the world, according to Forbes 1:30

(CNN) — Since leading France to World Cup glory in 2018, Kylian Mbappé has been tipped as the eventual successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

Off the pitch, however, perhaps no one expected the Frenchman to overtake football’s greats with such speed after Forbes named the 23-year-old the highest-paid footballer in the world.

According to Forbes, the Paris Saint-Germain striker will earn an estimated $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agent fees, a record in the magazine’s annual ranking.

Messi, 35, drops to second on $120m, with Manchester United’s Ronaldo, 37, third on $100m.

For the first time in eight years, neither Messi nor Ronaldo top the list.

PSG and Brazil’s Neymar ($87m) is fourth, Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah ($53m) fifth, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ($39m) makes his top 10 debut in sixth. place.

In total, the 10 highest-paid soccer players are expected to make record earnings of $652 million this season, up 11% from $585 million last year.