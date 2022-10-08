Karma came to him, he went from being the star presenter of Televisa to begging for work

TV

October 07, 2022 3:44 p.m.

It has already been established that Mexico is the gateway to the success of artists in Latin America; and Always on Sunday was the arena that several artists had to gain fame and win over the public.

This program was one of the most famous that Mexican television had; and from there hundreds of artists came out, but there were strong rumors about the treatment that the presenter Raúl Velasco gave to the artists, because they said that he was a rude and despotic man.

It was also learned that the son of Raúl Velasco used to charge a percentage to the artists for each interview they had on Siempre en Domingo, however the karma reached the presenter, since the son of Tigre decided that the program would no longer be part of the programming, and they took it off the air.

Raúl Velasco believed that he could find a job immediately

But he had made so many enemies with his way of being, that the doors were immediately closed to him; so the same presenter said that he was paying his guilt for the way he had handled himself in the middle. Years after his departure they paid him a tribute on Televisa.