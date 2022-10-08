Karely Ruiz on the catwalk, looks like a queen on video | INSTAGRAM

It is probably one of his first participations in a runwayKarely Ruiz showed us that she has the talent to do it and share with us a video in which he wanted to share with us his great joy regarding this incursion.

It turns out that it was one of her friends who invited her to participate in this delayed event in which she appeared walking like a professional, wearing a very shiny minidress, made with a special fabric that made her beauty stand out before the camera and those present. .

Also, he wore a crown look like a whole Queenwithout a doubt she gave her best effort and it shows that she was enjoying the moment, of course we can also hear the cries of the people who know her and who were also moved by her presence.

Many people are in love with her figure, currently she is one of the content creators most popular on the internet and of course why having such a popular person at your event could have been most remarkable.

The clip It was quite a show and she has managed to have more than 260,000 “likes” in a few hours, the interactions that show us that her public is ready to continue supporting her in everything she wants, because she is not only good at taking photos, we have already seen that also to be summed up in new outfits that could become a trend this season.

The famous girl was also greeting all those present who did not stop supporting her, greeting them and sharing with them a smile and a wave of the hand, happy to be able to express herself and demonstrate her tastes and above all her desire to demonstrate those talents that she had well kept.

Karely Ruiz also received a large number of comments from people who congratulated her on her participation, as well as leaving her their best compliments and compliments, declarations of love were also not lacking.

There is no doubt that social networks love her a lot, just by uploading these types of images she already had everyone enjoying them on their cell phone or computer screens, in addition, some users shared them with their contacts so that more and more people know her and can follow her. just like they do.

I invite you to continue on Show News and enjoy the best of show business, other news about this celebrity and many other of her companions, entertainment and much more that you should not miss.