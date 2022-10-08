Juan Antonio Madrid: “Capitalism is killing us sleep” | Health & Wellness

While posing for photos in the lobby of the Hotel Riu Plaza España in Madrid, where he has gone to give a lecture within the framework of the 20th International Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine and Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Juan Antonio Madrid (El Cañar, Cartagena, 65 years old ) realizes that his presence in the capital coincides with the date on which his retirement becomes effective. Due to his way of announcing it, almost with a small mouth, and due to his physical appearance and the energy he transmits, it does not seem that this vital event is going to stop his research and dissemination work. The professor of Physiology, director of the Chronobiology and Sleep Laboratory at the University of Murcia and one of the world’s leading experts in chronobiology, confirms this. He plans to continue his research work (“at another pace”) and share his knowledge after more than four decades of study in the discipline. Part of this knowledge has been reflected in a recently published informative book, Chronobiology: a guide to discover your biological clock (Editorial Platform), in which he reflects on the importance of adjusting our internal clocks to the cycles of nature, almost impossible in a world dominated by artificial light and screens.

Ask. At the next congress of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) he will offer a paper on sleep in the Middle Ages. In recent times, the idea of ​​biphasic sleep has become very fashionable.

Response. In the Chronobiology and Sleep Laboratory of the University of Murcia we have monitored 9,800 patients from whom, through a clock, we obtain data on their exposure to light, their activity and their sleep seven days a week. When we analyze their sleep, we observe that between 3:00 and 4:00 there is a significant percentage of individuals who wake up. It is the moment in which before, in the Middle Ages, a great awakening took place. In those days of biphasic sleep, people went to bed early, more or less one or two hours after sunset, and had a wake-up period of between one and three hours during the early morning that they dedicated to prayer, reading, having sex, or telling each other stories. Then they went back to sleep a second sleep. When spring came, the two dreams began to merge until they almost merged in summer, when the siesta appeared. It was a dream much more dynamic than ours and that was modulated according to the seasonal change.

In our homes we should respect a minimum period of eight or ten hours of darkness

P. It was then a much more coordinated sleep with our biological rhythms.

R. Of course. Sleep start and end times were coordinated without depending on a specific time. The time was only followed in the monasteries. In the rest of society it worked with sunrise and sunset. That was what controlled his rhythm of work and rest.

P. We speak of a world without artificial and electric light. You speak of the “dark side of the light”.

R. Light is a wonderful invention. I don’t want it to seem like I’m against artificial light. What I am against is its misuse. In our homes we should respect a minimum period of eight or 10 hours of darkness. Or at least, when the two hours before sleep arrive, lower the intensity of the light and change it to a warmer one to respect the internal production of melatonin. And in the streets we should not dedicate ourselves to illuminating the public space in an exaggerated way. In the first place, because it is an economic expense. Second, because this pollution affects the chronobiological clocks of animal and plant species in a way that we cannot even imagine. And thirdly, because it affects human health. There are already published epidemiological studies that show that the more we light up a city, the more incidence there is of certain types of cancer such as prostate, breast or colorectal cancer.

Juan Antonio Madrid, during the interview in Madrid on September 30. kick for

P. Are there estimates of how many hours of sleep we have been able to lose since the generalization of artificial light?

R. In just a century and a half we have lost between 60 and 90 minutes of sleep a day. I started studying this topic 35 years ago, when we still didn’t have personal computers, tablets and smartphones. As these new technologies have been generalized, we have been seeing how a progressive drop in sleep time has occurred. We are now in very low times. The general average is in the limit of seven hours, but if we consider only working days we will be around six and a half hours. We live with a chronic sleep deficit.

P. are we a society chronodisruptor?

R. Yes, the way of life in our society encourages chronodisruption, a sustained alteration over time of biological rhythms. Excessive light at night, work shifts, a sedentary lifestyle, the use of electronic screens before bed, and work and leisure hours do not exactly help us maintain good sleep rhythms.

In just a century and a half, we have lost approximately 60 to 90 minutes of sleep a day.

P. The schedules of Spain, it says in the book, do not help either. A new time change is coming soon.

R. They don’t help at all because they especially affect what we call social time: when we get in and out of work, when we take the kids to and from school, what the hours of prime time television, etc. What happens in Spain? That as we have an official schedule that differs by two hours from solar time in summer and by one in winter, we generally live with delayed schedules and go to bed very late. We, the chronobiologists and sleep experts, propose to abolish the time change and stay permanently with the winter one. We would still be an hour behind solar time, but neither can we be the Taliban of chronobiology and pretend to go to the extreme of wanting to square ourselves with solar time. It would be too great a leap for a culture like ours, accustomed for many years to living in the afternoon.

P. How does this deregulation between our biological rhythms and our vital rhythms impact our health?

R. The chronodisruption it increases the incidence of many pathologies in people predisposed to suffer from them. And in people who already have them, this dysregulation accelerates and aggravates those diseases. Among others, the chronodisruption It is related to an affectation of the immune system and reproductive alterations, in addition to an increase in sleep disorders, cognitive disorders, affective disorders, cardiovascular disease, some types of cancer, accelerated aging, disorders such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome or obesity.

P. Writers like Cervantes, he explains in the book, knew how to see the benefits of this apparent “lost time” that is sleep. In addition to all the time and light difficulties, could that happen to us as a society now, that we tend to see sleep as wasted time?

R. Sure. And every decade we are scratching more minutes to produce and consume more. There are even courses to teach how to sleep less, be more productive and feel good! Personally, I don’t see the point of this modern trend of wanting to sleep less, because sleep is like a huge mechanical workshop, the place where all the cells of our body are repaired. And in that workshop the mechanics need their time. We cannot repair in four hours what we have worn out in the other 20.

I don’t see the point of this modern trend of wanting to sleep less

P. And yet, then we always go with the words “tiredness” and “exhaustion” in our mouths.

R. It is that, even, in some areas, the fact of saying that you have hardly slept at all is considered as something positive. On the other hand, the one who sleeps the necessary hours immediately is marked as lazy. On a professional level, being always active is valued. It’s almost a matter of status. We have to change that perception. Now, luckily, it seems that there are beginning to be movements that are alerting us that something is wrong. For example, in the great resignation that is taking place in the United States, it is very likely that the lack of rest is at the root of the problem.

P. Scientific evidence has already confirmed actively and passively that sleep is a pillar of health.

R. People complain of sleeping poorly, but do not associate it with illness. That is the mistake. Sleep is as important as diet or physical exercise. Or perhaps more, because we can go without eating for several days, but not without sleeping. But in this competitive society, which focuses everything on producing and consuming, it is difficult for sleep to be considered a pillar of health.

P. Is capitalism taking away our sleep?

R. Capitalism is killing us sleep. Among other things (laughs).

P. He just gave me the headline.

R. (Laughter) Everyone needs to know how long they need to sleep to be well. And don’t give it up. Sleep cannot be the last thing we spend our time on until we have managed to finish all the other tasks. On the contrary, it should be a priority in our lives. We have to set ourselves a few hours and be disciplined, be brave in that sense. Sleeping is the most revolutionary act we can do from the point of view of health.

