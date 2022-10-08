J-Ram, Bieber guided Guardians in Game 1 vs. rays
CLEVELAND — Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 on Friday. in the first matchup of their wild card series.
Ramirez’s drive off Shane McClanahan’s pitch in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game playoff losing streak and put the club one win away from advancing to its first postseason under the Guardians name.
Bieber, who made his only other playoff appearance two years ago, allowed just three hits and struck out eight before being relieved on the mound with a runner in the eighth.
Emmanuel Clase took over from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that lasted only 2:17 hours. The Cleveland closer led the major leagues with 42 saves in the regular season.
Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who suffered their sixth straight loss overall and must win Game 2 of the series on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3. The winner of the series will face the AL East champion New York Yankees in the Division Series that begins Tuesday in the Bronx.
With 17 players making their Major League debuts, the Guardians advanced to the playoffs with no experience. However, Ramírez and Bieber have already played in the postseason and both have stood out for the champions of the American League Central Division.
For the Guardians, the Dominicans Amed Rosario 4-2 with a run scored, José Ramírez 4-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Óscar González 4-1. The Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 3-1.
For the Rays, Cubans Yandy Díaz 4-0, Randy Arozarena 4-0. The Dominicans Wander Franco 4-0, Manuel Margot 3-0, José Siri 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Colombian Harold Ramírez 3-1. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt 3-0. The Mexican Isaac Paredes 1-1.