the comedian Ulysses Toirac he said he gave embarrassed to read some names of artists that you respect among the signatories of a letter from the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) that denies the repression behind the mass protests recent in Havana.

“There is a letter circulating that fortunately (and it was obvious) I was not asked to sign, which contains in each paragraph inaccuracies, contradictions, ambivalence, veiled omissions and/or flagrant lies. It’s embarrassing to read the signatories, some of whom I still respect as artists but who I consider do not stick to something simple: the truth, “Toirac wrote on his Facebook account.

Facebook / Ulysses Toirac

The humorist stressed that those who took to the streets “are the people and they did not go out to attack, they went out to shout their frustration, their fear and their shortcomings.”

“You cannot ask for love with stakes and boots. You cannot ask for trust when the way in which it is wasted is infinite. You cannot speak of ideals when their survival is based on the force of imposition and the imposition of force” , he pointed.

Among the signatories of the UNEAC letter, entitled Message from Cuban educators, journalists, writers, artists and scientists to colleagues from other countriesinclude Frank Fernández, Corina Mestre, Miguel Barnet, Amaury Pérez Vidal, Augusto Blanca, Verónica Lynn, Flora Fong, Guido López Gavilán, Pancho Amat, Bobby Carcassés, Raúl Torres, Magda Resik, Buena Fe, Arnaldo Rodríguez, Abdiel Bermúdez, Lázaro Manuel Alonso, Ciro Bianchi and Alden Knight, among others.

The Cuban film critic, Juan Antonio García Borrero, publicly exposed his refusal to sign this UNEAC statementafter considering that the document “once again postpones the time for that national debate that we so much need, a debate that helps us understand the essence of this crisis that the nation is currently experiencing.”

Other Cuban artists denounced the beating and arrest of two young men during a demonstration in Vedado: Frank Artola, 17, and Hillary Gutiérrez, 26, sons of actor Frank Artola and who remain detained at 100 and Aldabó.

actors like Carlos Massola, Ulyk Anello Y Roque Moreno They denounced from Cuba the repression exerted by the regime to neutralize the protests and the unsustainable crisis in which the island is plunged.